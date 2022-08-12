The Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council and the Information Office of the State Council released a white paper titled “The Taiwan Issue and China‘s Reunification in the New Era” on the 10th. In the past few days, the white paper has continued to arouse enthusiastic responses on both sides of the Taiwan Strait and in Hong Kong and Macao. Everyone said that the white paper systematically expounded the major policies and policy propositions of the Communist Party of China and the Chinese government to promote the reunification of the motherland in the new era and new journey, and clearly stated the bright prospects after the peaceful reunification in accordance with “one country, two systems”. The confidence of victory, the firm determination to oppose the “Taiwan independence” split and foreign interference, and the unchanging original intention of seeking well-being for compatriots on both sides of the strait.

There is no way out for “relying on foreign countries to seek independence”, and “using Taiwan to control China” is doomed to failure

The white paper emphasizes that China will unswervingly follow the path of peaceful development, and at the same time will never back down under the pressure of any external interference, and will never tolerate any damage to national sovereignty, security and development interests. There is no way out for “relying on foreign countries to seek independence”, and “using Taiwan to control China” is doomed to fail.

“The reunification of the motherland is a historical trend. We must let the majority of Taiwanese folks deeply understand the benefits of reunification, that ‘Taiwan independence’ is a dead end, and that outsiders are unreliable.” The villager has worked for 35 years. He said that external forces playing the “Taiwan card”, condoning and inciting “Taiwan independence” separatist forces to cause trouble and provocation, intensify cross-strait confrontation and tension in the Taiwan Strait, and regard Taiwan as a way to contain China‘s development and progress and hinder the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. The pawns sacrifice the interests, well-being and bright future of the Taiwan compatriots.

Lv Shaojun, chairman of the Jiangxi Provincial Committee of the Taiwan Alliance, said that any attempt to use the Taiwan issue to interfere in China‘s internal affairs and obstruct China‘s reunification process will be firmly opposed by all Chinese people, including Taiwan compatriots. To engage in “Taiwan independence” split will only push Taiwan into the abyss of disaster and bring serious harm to the Taiwan compatriots. To safeguard the overall interests of the Chinese nation, including the Taiwan compatriots, we must resolutely oppose the split of “Taiwan independence” and promote the peaceful reunification of the motherland.

Xu Chenpin, director of the All-China Youth Development Federation in Taiwan, often travels between the two sides of the strait. He said that the release of the white paper is very important and timely. Over the years, the DPP authorities have adhered to the separatist stand of “Taiwan independence”, refused to accept the one-China principle, distorted and denied the “1992 Consensus”, and even attempted to “seek independence by force” and “reject reunification by force”. Under the current complicated international situation and the situation in the Taiwan Strait, the publication of this white paper is conducive to exposing and criticizing the “Taiwan independence” separatist forces and external forces colluding and provoking attempts to undermine China‘s sovereignty and territorial integrity, obstruct and undermine China‘s reunification process, and expose their vile words and deeds. Political nature and sinister intentions.

“Any form of ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist forces and obstacles from external forces will be resolutely smashed. The complete reunification process of the motherland cannot be stopped!” Shen Jie, a partner of Beijing Kuntao Law Firm, came to the mainland from Taiwan to develop for 20 years, he said. The Chinese people’s determination to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and safeguard the fundamental interests of the Chinese nation is unshakable and firm as a rock. This is the fundamental force that thwarts all “Taiwan independence” separatist attempts.

Yao Zhisheng, member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference in Hong Kong and president of the Hong Kong Federation of the China Peaceful Reunification Promotion Association, said that the DPP authorities’ “Taiwan independence” separatist activities are going against the trend and will never succeed. The white paper reflects the unshakable and rock-solid determination of the Chinese people to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity and safeguard the fundamental interests of the Chinese nation. The confidence and courage of the overseas anti-independence and reunification forces have gathered the majestic power to support and promote the reunification of the motherland.

“Peaceful reunification and one country, two systems” is our basic policy for resolving the Taiwan issue and the best way to achieve national reunification

The white paper pointed out that “peaceful reunification and one country, two systems” is our basic policy for resolving the Taiwan issue and the best way to achieve national reunification. After Taiwan, long-term stability.

“During the development process of the Chinese nation for more than 5,000 years, the pursuit of unity and opposition to division have always been the mainstream values ​​of the entire nation. This value has long been deeply integrated into the spiritual blood of the entire Chinese nation.” Representative of the National People’s Congress, Qingdao Taiwan Federation Chang Linqing said that realizing the reunification of the motherland in a peaceful way is in the best interest of the Chinese nation, including Taiwan compatriots, and is most conducive to China‘s long-term and stable development. It is the first choice of the Communist Party of China and the Chinese government to solve the Taiwan issue.

Xiao Yongrui, president of the Wuhan Taiwan-funded Enterprise Association, said that the peaceful reunification of the two sides of the Taiwan Strait is a blessing for the Chinese nation and the Chinese people. It is hoped that the majority of Taiwan compatriots will firmly stand on the right side of history, be upright Chinese, seriously consider the status and role of Taiwan in national rejuvenation, resolutely oppose “Taiwan independence” separatism and interference by external forces, and actively participate in promoting the justice of the peaceful reunification of the motherland. in business.

“Peaceful development and integrated development of cross-strait relations are an important way to peaceful reunification, and a road to benefit compatriots on both sides of the strait. It is necessary to unite the forces of compatriots on both sides of the strait to advance together,” said Liu Yan, chairman of the Shanghai Municipal Committee of the Taiwan Alliance.

Xu Xiaozhe, vice-chairman of the Hong Kong youth group Just Dare to Speak, said that the white paper clarifies that “peaceful reunification and one country, two systems” is the basic policy for resolving the Taiwan issue and the best way to achieve national reunification. To realize the peaceful reunification of the two sides of the Taiwan Strait, we must face the basic problem of the different social systems and ideologies between the mainland and Taiwan. “One country, two systems” is the most inclusive solution to this problem.

Cui Shiping, chairman of the Macau Chinese Cultural Exchange Association, believes that the practice of “one country, two systems” has achieved universally recognized success in Macau and Hong Kong. The different systems on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are not an obstacle to reunification, nor an excuse for division. The Macau Chinese Cultural Exchange Association will continue to play a bridge role, using Chinese culture as a link to promote mutual understanding among the people and contribute to the great cause of the peaceful reunification of the motherland.

The historical task of complete reunification of the motherland must be realized and can be realized

The white paper emphasizes that as long as all Chinese sons and daughters, including compatriots on both sides of the strait, work with one heart and one mind, they will surely be able to smash any form of “Taiwan independence” split and foreign interference attempts, and will surely be able to gather together to promote the reunification of the motherland and the rejuvenation of the nation. Powerful. The historical task of the complete reunification of the motherland must be realized and can be realized!

“The vast number of Taiwan compatriots have a glorious tradition of patriotism, and the compatriots on both sides of the strait are connected by blood.” Chen Xiaoyan, director of the National Taiwan Federation Research Office, said that we will continue to unite the vast number of Taiwan compatriots and promote them to recognize the bright future of peaceful reunification of the motherland. , and join hands with them to create the glorious cause of national reunification and national rejuvenation.

“Cross-strait peace will benefit both sides, and cooperation will be win-win. The peaceful development and integrated development of cross-strait relations are an important way to peaceful reunification.” Sun Decong, president of the Taiwan Compatriots Investment Enterprise Association in Kunshan City, Jiangsu Province, has been developing in the mainland for more than 30 years, he said. , We Taiwanese businessmen have enjoyed the dividends of the peaceful development of cross-strait relations, and will continue to give full play to our advantages to invest and start businesses in the mainland.

Chen Hongjie, chairman of the Cross-Strait Youth Entrepreneurship Incubator Alliance, said that more and more young entrepreneurs from Taiwan are finding new career opportunities in the vast mainland market, which is due to the peaceful development and integrated development of cross-strait relations. Contribute to the promotion of cross-strait integration and development.”

Lin Haoyi, member of the All-China Youth Federation and director of the Youth Affairs Committee of the Hong Kong “Belt and Road” General Chamber of Commerce, said that the white paper systematically expounds the major policies and policy propositions of the Communist Party of China and the Chinese government to promote the reunification of the motherland on the new era and new journey. As a young generation in Hong Kong, we will be determined to contribute to the peaceful development and integrated development of cross-strait relations.

“Achieving the peaceful reunification of the two sides of the Taiwan Strait is not only the blessing of the Chinese nation and the Chinese people, but also the blessing of the international community and the people of the world.” Chen Wencheng, a Taiwanese teacher in the Department of Physical Education and Research of Peking University, said that China‘s reunification will only bring more development to other countries. Opportunities will only inject more positive energy into the prosperity and stability of the Asia-Pacific region and the world, and will only make greater contributions to building a community with a shared future for mankind, world peace, development and human progress. Young people from both sides of the strait walk together and work together to create a better future together!

(Reporters Zhang Shuo, Cheng Long, Jiang Lin, Yi Shuran, Fu Zimei, Chen Ran)

“People’s Daily” (page 06, August 12, 2022)