The red thread that ran through the 11th Styrian Pentecost Dialogue at Seggau Castle was the search for the “European way of life” in the shadow of war. Concern about a good future for Europe was palpable. It was the doyen of Austrian journalism, Paul Lendvai, who exuded at least a touch of confidence with Raimond Rolland’s motto “pessimism of reason and optimism of will”.