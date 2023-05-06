The WHO ends the international emergency for Covid-19

Covid-19 is no longer an international health emergency. 1,191 days have passed (three years and three months) since the World Health Organization (WHO) decreed the alarm, this Friday it ended.

The decision closes an alert that has left 765 million diagnoses and 6.9 million deaths, according to the official count, which falls very short, according to all estimates (the WHO itself calculates that it has claimed some 20 million lives).

“Covid has changed the world and it has changed us,” said WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “It has been much more than a health crisis. It has caused severe economic disruption, wiping out trillions of gross domestic product, disrupting travel and commerce, closing businesses and plunging millions into poverty. It has caused serious social upheaval, with closed borders, restricted movement, closed schools and millions of people experiencing loneliness, isolation, anxiety and depression”, he added in a speech in which he recalled that the threat to public health generated by the coronavirus continues. .

Tedros called on countries to continue surveillance and response to SARS-CoV-2: “As we speak, thousands of people around the world are fighting for their lives in intensive care units. And millions more continue to live with the debilitating effects of persistent covid. This virus is here to stay. It’s still killing and it’s still changing. The risk remains that new variants will emerge causing further increases in cases and deaths.”

Although he pointed out that it is a moment of “celebration”, he made a critical assessment: “One of the greatest tragedies of Covid is that it should not have been like this. We have the tools and technologies to better prepare for pandemics, to detect them sooner, to respond to them faster, and to mitigate their impact.”

The emergency decree that is ending now is the tool that the WHO uses to expedite decisions when a disease has a serious impact on public health, is unusual and unexpected, with a risk of international expansion, and has the capacity to generate restrictions on the movement of goods or people. Although it does not imply any obligation for the countries (which the organization cannot force to make decisions), it is a means to mobilize resources more quickly, authorize medicines (or vaccines) with less paperwork or issue resolutions that have more echo in the member states.

The characterization as a pandemic came later, on March 11, 2020. But this is not included in the international health regulations nor does it have any repercussions for practical purposes. It is simply a way of describing the increase in the incidence of a disease on several continents of a disease that has great potential to spread among the entire world population. And it was also a way to draw the world‘s attention to the seriousness of the coronavirus. Delimiting when it starts and ends is somewhere between the technical and the semantic. It is not the responsibility of the WHO to decree it and those responsible have stressed that the pandemic continues.

Because right now?

Why decree the end of the emergency now? Didier Houssin, president of the emergency committee that has advised the WHO on the alarm, responded to this question: “It is true that the virus continues to circulate. It is true that there are many uncertainties about its evolution. It is true that there are still failures in surveillance, especially in the most vulnerable countries. But the situation has improved considerably, with less mortality and more immunity, whether induced by vaccines or by natural infections. It’s time to change tools. [La emergencia] it consists of generating mobilization and reaction, but it should not be abused, because it does not adapt to events that become chronic, such as Covid ”.

The WHO’s decision was almost certain when the emergency committee meeting was announced for Thursday. A report that the organization had presented this week stated that health systems “have begun to show the first important signs of recovery.” According to a survey carried out between the end of last year and the beginning of this year among 139 countries, they are “beginning to restore essential health services for millions of people who lost them during the pandemic.”

A WHO document proposing a transition from the Covid emergency to a long-term response also saw the light of day this week. It is a plan to continue reducing the incidence of coronavirus and its variants, prevent, diagnose and treat covid to reduce morbidity and mortality and its sequelae and support States for a sustainable response. “Countries have an opportunity to strengthen their health systems for future pandemics,” reads the report.

The WHO emphasizes in this document that the end of the health emergency does not mean that the Covid problem has ended. It is still a new disease from which there are things to learn (virus mutations are always a threat and more research is needed on persistent covid), which continues to claim lives and send patients to intensive care.

Health personnel next to a dead man near a hospital in Wuhan, on January 30, 2020. HECTOR RETAMAL (AFP)

Will there be new waves?

The last waves of Covid remain in very low percentages and it has nothing to do with the first moments of the pandemic.

Salvador Peiró, research director of the Fisabio Foundation in Spain, explains that it is happening as with other diseases, which have an impact on income in some way, but far from affecting the operation of hospitals. “It seems that it is not going to be a seasonal virus, but that it is going to present slight upturns throughout the year, affecting especially the very old or immunosuppressed,” he explains. In his opinion, from the epidemiological point of view, the emergency has already passed “a long time ago”, thanks to a population with high degrees of immunity thanks to the vaccines and the successive infections suffered by the majority. But the WHO takes into account more parameters, such as those that have to do with the need for rapid approval of drugs.

The pandemic is now entering a new phase. The WHO will form a new committee to continue advising countries in their response to the virus, because, as several spokespersons have insisted at the press conference this Friday, the virus will continue to be transmitted and will not disappear. “System weaknesses will be exploited by this virus or by others,” said Michael Ryan, director of Health Emergencies at the WHO. The agency does not rule out re-declaring the international alert if conditions require it.

With information from El País, Spain