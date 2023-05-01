The WHO raises more than 400 dead and 3,500 wounded in the fighting in Sudan – EntornoInteligente

At least 413 people have been killed and 3,551 injured in Sudan since the outbreak of the conflict between the army of that country and the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (FAR), a spokeswoman for the World Health Organization (WHO) reported today at a press conference in Geneva.

The WHO already warned on Thursday, through the mouth of its director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesusthat several attacks have been reported on health facilities, some occupied by combatants, many of them lacking access to electricity, food, water and medical supplies.

At today’s press conference, United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) spokesman James Elder warned that millions of Sudanese children are in danger due to the escalation of the conflict, and nine of them have died in this week of hostilities, while more than fifty were injured.

“Sudan already had one of the highest rates of child malnutrition in the world, and now the conflict has disrupted help for 50,000 children with malnutrition“Elder warned.

Another UN body, the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR)reported this week that between 10,000 and 20,000 people, mostly women and children, have already fled Sudan’s Darfur region to neighboring Chad, a country that was previously hosting some 400,000 Sudanese refugees.

The clashes broke out on Saturday amid talks on an army reform and the integration of the FAR into it, part of the political process to return Sudan to the democratic path after the 2021 coup.

The coup was perpetrated jointly by the head of the Sudanese army, Abdelfatah Al Burhan, and the leader of the paramilitary group, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo “Hemedti”.

The UN Secretary General, António Guterres, demanded this Thursday an immediate truce of at least three days in the African country.

