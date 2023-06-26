The whole chain of Hunan courts cracks down on drug crimes and pays close attention to the quality and efficiency of drug case trials

2023-06-26 14:15:49 Source: Rule of Law Daily – Rule of Law Network

On June 25, the Hunan Provincial Higher People’s Court held a news briefing on cracking down on drug crimes, informing the province’s courts of drug crime trial work and the special trial activities for cracking down on drug crimes in the first half of the year.

According to Cai Junwei, a member of the party group and vice president of the Hunan Provincial High Court, in recent years, Hunan courts have adhered to the guidance of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, fully implemented the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Xi Jinping’s rule of law, and resolutely implemented General Secretary Xi Jinping’s thoughts on the rule of law. With regard to the spirit of the important instructions on drug control work, in accordance with the general requirements of “speaking politics, taking into account the overall situation, focusing on the main business, and strengthening the team” and the working idea of ​​”two focuses and one combination”, firmly establish the modern judicial concept of “eight organic unity”, give full play to The trial function, strengthening investigation and research, solidly doing a good job in various anti-drug work centered on the trial of drug crimes, and providing a strong judicial guarantee for the comprehensive and in-depth promotion of the province’s anti-drug work.

The party group of the Hunan Higher People’s Court attaches great importance to drug control work, and has organized courts across the province to continue to carry out special trial activities against drug crimes for three consecutive years, and formulated and issued the “2023 Special Trial Activity Plan for Combating Drug Crimes”. Under the leadership of the party committees at the same level, the courts at all levels in the province have earnestly fulfilled the duties of members of the Narcotics Control Committee from the political height of serving the construction of a modernized new Hunan and ensuring that the people live and work in peace and contentment. accountability.

Carry out a full-chain crackdown on source drug crimes such as smuggling, drug manufacturing, bulk drug trafficking, smuggling, illegal production, and trading of drug-making items, and terminal crimes such as “zero-package” drug trafficking; Criminals with serious crimes, deep subjective malignancy, and great personal danger, who should be sentenced to severe punishment or even death, shall be sentenced firmly in accordance with the law. Hunan courts have always adhered to the guiding ideology of severely punishing drug crimes in accordance with the law, focusing on dismantling the economic foundation of drug crimes, making good use of property penalties such as fines and increasing enforcement, severely punishing crimes of harboring drug stolen goods and drug-related money laundering, and strictly regulating drugs in accordance with the law The application of non-custodial sentences in the case strictly restricts the commutation and parole of drug offenders in accordance with the law to ensure that drug crimes are effectively punished economically and reduce the possibility of criminals recidivating. While cracking down on drug crimes, Hunan courts focus on their main responsibilities and businesses, adhere to problem orientation, handle cases strictly according to the law, focus on strengthening the professionalization of drug crime trial teams, and pay close attention to the quality and efficiency of drug case trials.

In order to increase anti-drug publicity and actively participate in the comprehensive management of drug control, Hunan courts continue to innovate the forms and carriers of anti-drug publicity. Since the beginning of this year, by inviting deputies to the National People’s Congress and members of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference to attend more than 210 court hearings, more than 280 anti-drug publicity sessions have been carried out in communities, campuses, and towns, more than 30,000 copies of anti-drug promotional materials have been distributed, and more than 20,000 copies of notices have been posted. A good social atmosphere for anti-virus and anti-virus. At the same time, give full play to the active role of the judiciary, actively participate in comprehensive social governance, and put forward more than 10 judicial suggestions to relevant departments to strengthen the supervision and management of hotels and other places, and strengthen the anti-drug management of the logistics delivery industry in response to the problems discovered in the trial process of drug-related cases. , and promoted the improvement of the anti-drug prevention and control system.

