The whole family. Dr. Pampana. Arnold Palacios.

Arnoldo de los Santos Palacios Mosquera

Looking for my mother of God. By Arnoldo de los Santos Palacios Mosquera.

Book 1. Certegui.

III The whole family

Already at night, when the bulk of the visitors withdrew, the whole family was finally able to gather. Almost all of them were miners, except my uncle Juan. my uncle Ventura, my father, and some cousins ​​who, although already grown men, continued to attend school and try to orient themselves towards tasks other than mining. When leaving work, hearing the news, our close relatives rushed to our house, without having even had time to change their clothes or eat.

Suffice it to write it down, the miner usually returns all wet and practically without a bite since breakfast. Most were relatives of my dad; my mother was not from the point and she did not count there except her cousin Argemiro, director of the boys’ school; another cousin of hers, Ranulfo, had passed through Cértegui

eight days before, destination to Lloró, to buy pigs; Today he was again in Cértegui, on his way to Ibordó, with his pigs.

“Sister, I don’t cry because I’m a man,” Ranulfo said to my mother. That term brother used to be used by my mom’s branch, even among cousins: the younger ones respectfully called their elders brother or sister.

Ranulf continued:

«What is destiny, no, my people? Last week I was carrying this very nice boy, running, playing with him. .. , and see it now in this state… If they told me, I wouldn’t believe it. .. But I am seeing it with these eyes that tomorrow they will eat earth».

My aunt Cecilia, short, with an Indian physiognomy, very prominent cheekbones, her complexion not as black as my father’s, nor as my uncle Ventura’s, but as my uncle Juan’s; straight hair pulling Indian hair. My aunt Cecilia was sweetly loving with her nephews. And she loved her sister-in-law dearly. She comforted my mom.

«Sister-in-law: don’t worry; My nephew is doing better before there are plenty of people to take care of him. There so all my sons that you can occupy when you need them, at any time, day or night, all of them, Carlo, Laó, Luis Antonio, who are the youngsters, and also the little ones, so that they can come and play with he. Can’t you see, sister-in-law, my daughter Juana Paulina with that foot, that that nurse fell on her, that left her lame? ».

Her husband, Alcibíades Moreno, discreet and diligent at the same time, smiled with a nod of his head, approving what my aunt Cecilia, his wife, was saying, and sentenced:

«In life we ​​were not all born to have the same luck, my people; that’s why the world is world. You have to take care of the boy. Who knows what God has reserved for him, when he is a man, as a reward for this suffering of this creature? ».

My uncle Ventura: “There you have your partner, Juan Evangelista, to spend the day in your carpentry; you who like to tell stories, you will entertain him by telling him those wonders that you know ».

My uncle Juan made his son Julio Heraclio appear. Julio, arms crossed, eyes on the ground, slow pace, stood firm in front of his father.

«Venancio: here is Julio; from now on he is your son. I give it to you to replace Amoldo de los Santos», said my uncle Juan.

Julio had an unmistakable face; whoever saw him once would remember her face forever: she sported an enormous mole, a bluish spot between her upper jaw and the left nostril. He sat down on the ground, next to my father, with his legs drawn up, knees up, a position identical to that held at that moment by Carlos N., José Laó, Luis Antonio.

“I won’t be calm, sister-in-law, until I present my son to Mr. Ecehomo,” my mother said, addressing my aunt Cecilia especially.

IV Doctor Pampana

There was no time to lose. They took me to Dr. Emilio Pampana, a doctor at the hospital of the North American company Compañía Minera Chocó Pacífico, in Andagoya. The coffin was prepared for the patient who passed through his hands without being encouraged.

I remember the trip to Andagoya, as if in the midst of thick trees under a distant mist, a very long journey, bordering rivers, crossing trails carrying someone, spending nights in the jungle. I know we were in Istmina, so I still have the image of a large town.

I keep the impression from the hospital of a lot of gauze, lots of cotton, vials, syringes, of a certain permanent and unmistakable smell, enveloping, almost pleasant and, after all, desperate.

From then on, throughout the holy day, I used to use the prescribed ointments, which alleviated my fatigue with their aroma. My father, my mother, my sister Ernestina, my cousins, dedicated themselves, incessantly, even during the first hours of the night, to make that blanket on my legs, from my feet to my waist.

From time to time, they rehearsed to see if they could even stop me. Impossible.

Apart from the practical recommendations, I always heard my parents repeat that Dr. Emilio Pampana had told them the following:

“Because of this the child will no longer die. He will walk at the age of twenty-five or thirty ”.

My parents did not doubt the words of Dr. Pampana. But thirty years!

In the meantime, the realization of a miracle remained above all else. As soon as possible, we would go to the Plan de Raspadura to fulfill the request offered by my mother to Ecce Horno, which, just as it had granted me life, would give me back the ability to walk.