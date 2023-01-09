Due to some problems last year, Foxconn led to a global shortage of the iPhone 14 Pro series, which had a huge impact on Apple, and even lost its exclusive high-end OEM.

However, Hon Hai is still a close partner of Apple. In the past many years of cooperation, it has been trusted by Apple, so the foundry of the iPhone 15 series will still play an important role.

According to industry reports, Apple will launch a new iPhone 15 series this fall, and it has recently started to move.

It is reported that Hon Hai’s Shenzhen Guanlan factory has begun to enter the high-end iPhone 15 trial production import service (NPI) to warm up for mass production.

This also means that the basic design plan of the iPhone 15 series has been released, and the news flowing out of the supply chain is likely to be the final mass production and listing specifications.

According to recent reports, Apple will equip the entire iPhone 15 series with a smart island, which is a “pill” hole-digging screen, this year.

The overall plan is still the specifications of the four new models, which is consistent with this year’s product line.

However, Apple is still a budget-conscious “businessman” and will not provide all the configurations that everyone wants.The two basic versions are still 60Hz that has not changed for thousands of years.

As for the Pro version, the gap continues to widen, and there are even rumors that its price will increase to create market space for the standard version and Plus.

MacRumors recently summarized the six exclusive specifications that the iPhone 15 Pro series will be equipped with.These include: A17 chip, titanium middle frame, Type-C interface, 8GB memory, pressure-sensitive buttons, periscope telephoto lens.

Among them, the Type-C interface may not be exclusive to the Pro series, but the transmission protocol will be differentiated. The iPhone 15 standard version is likely to be the “ancient” USB 2.0 standard, while the Pro series supports at least USB 3.2.