The wind and rain have not stopped, we will not stop!Haining Traffic People and “Wind” Race



Haining Municipal Transportation Bureau conscientiously implements the superior’s defenseIn the spirit of Typhoon No. 12 instructions, carry out hidden danger investigations in the city’s highways, waterways, projects under construction and other fields, deploy various measures such as suspension of operations in advance according to the first-level response requirements, and make every effort to build a strong line of defense against “Plum Blossom” to ensure the city’s entire city during the typhoon’s transit. The transportation sector is stable and safe.

In-depth investigation of hidden dangers

Six hours before “Plum Blossom” landed in Zhoushan, Haining traffic people raced against “wind” to check the underpasses of county roads and above roads before the arrival of heavy rainfall, and urged them to rectify the low-lying sections of the passageway at risk of blockage immediately. Check the dynamic monitoring of dangerous cargo transportation enterprises and the implementation of water operation areas and rail transit flood control and typhoon prevention.

Strictly guard against and strictly control.Quickly organize unannounced and unannounced inspections, and dispatch inspectors across the city75 people, 22 inspection vehicles, 7 maritime boats, inspected 6 enterprises with “two passengers and one danger”, 22 ports and wharves, 11 culverts under roads, issued 28 warning text messages, and intercepted 25 ships in flight returning to the port for shelter. ship, and found 1 culvert to clear the stagnant water.

“Five stops and five breaks”re-implement

road transport.focus on strengthening“Two passengers and one danger” vehicle management and control, after starting the first-level response, implement various measures in strict accordance with the “five stops” and “five cuts” requirements. 8 passenger lines, 113 chartered tours and vehicles of 4 dangerous cargo transportation enterprises in the city were suspended; 26 emergency vehicles for flood control and typhoon prevention were reserved.

urban public transport. Supervise and redeploy the emergency material reserves, wind and drainage conditions, outdoor equipment protection outside the station, and emergency personnel patrols and arrangements after the suspension of operation.At present, four underground stations of the Hangzhou-Haizhou Intercity Railway, including Zhejiang University International Campus Station, Haichang Road Station, Leather City Station, and Linping South High-speed Railway Station, have taken flood control measures in accordance with flood control requirements;59 urban and rural bus lines and 23 community buses will be suspended from 0:00 on September 14.

Water transport and ports.Citywide31 ports and docks have stopped loading and unloading operations, the crane boom is leveled and the power is cut off, and the large container loading and unloading machinery has been reinforced against wind.

On construction projects.The city’s transportation projects are under constructionIn the “pre-war” state, we will do our best to prevent typhoon, coordinate flood control during typhoon defense, and do not forget to prevent epidemics during flood control. The city’s 26 transportation projects under construction have all been suspended, of which more than 100 workers in the 4 temporary construction shed projects have been transferred from their territories.

Restocking of emergency supplies

Road rescue materials have been equipped with small generators, water pumps, light dump trucks, climbing operation vehicles and other facilities and equipment; water emergency rescue materials have been equipped with emergency vehicles, emergency ships, fire pumps, submersible pumps, life jackets, sacks and other facilities and equipment.

Reinforcement of emergency forces

mobilize emergency vehicles20 vehicles were assembled at the designated location on standby, including 10 buses, 8 heavy-duty dump trucks, and 2 vans, which were dispatched at any time.

Set up anti-typhoon and flood-proofThe 29-person highway emergency rescue team, the 10-person water emergency search and rescue team, and the 20-person driver rescue team have all arrived at their posts and are on standby at any time.

Strengthen the epidemic prevention and control of railway stations and high-speed railway west stations, and do a good job in the transfer and isolation of people returning to and from Haining in medium and high-risk areas.