The year we are putting behind us is archived due to the average high temperatures and low rainfall. It began with a January-February two-month period that was sunnier, drier and windier than normal. Spring was less rainy than usual and unusually warm in May. Summer was very hot, in recent decades second only to that of 2003, while no significant anomaly was observed for rainfall. Autumn turned out to be warmer than normal, especially in October, and less rainy/snowy. Finally December, until the 22nd, was normal, both in terms of rainfall and temperature. Average annual temperatures were generally 1.5°C higher than normal. The total annual rainfall (generally between 800 and 1300 mm) were lower
to the norm of 30-40% in the central-southern areas of the province and 15-25% in the more northern areas (Ampezzano, Val d’Ansiei and Comelico).
These are the averages, but there are eight peaks not to be forgotten.
- The anomalous heat at high altitudes on New Year’s Day, with highs of 19.1°C in Col Indes di Tambre and 17.1°C in Cortina;
- The numerous windy days in February, with gusts of 125 km/h on Faloria and 94 km/h on Belluno-airport;
- The intense snowfall in the Dolomites on February 15, when 40-60 cm of snow falls in about 12 hours, as in Falcade, Frassenè Agordino and Pecol di Zoldo;
- The anomalous yellow/ochre coloration of the sky on March 15th and the milky sky the following day, due to the presence of sand and dust from the Algerian desert; suspended in the lower troposphere;
- The maximum temperatures between 20 and 23 July, with peaks of 37.7°C in Feltre, 34.3°C in Agordo, 32.2°C in Santo Stefano, 30.8°C in Falcade and 26.4°C in Arabba. Fortunately, these values are accompanied by very low air humidity, favored by dry ground conditions, due to the lack of rainfall in the previous months;
- The very violent thunderstorms of August 5 on Mount Pomagagnon and on the Razzo plateau, at the origin of some large debris flows that interrupt some roads. In particular, a rain gauge above Fiames measures rainfall intensity among the highest ever recorded in the province of Belluno (64 mm in half an hour, of which 42 mm in 15 minutes and 19 in 5 minutes);
- The cold of September 20, especially in the morning, with lows of -5.1°C in Pian Cansiglio and -0.6°C in Santo Stefano;
- The anomalous heat in October, especially in the second half of the month, with maximum temperatures of 25.1°C in Feltre, 23.1°C in Valle di Cadore, 21.8°C in Cortina and 19.9°C in Arabba. During one night the temperature does not drop below 15.6°C on Monte Avena