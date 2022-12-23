The year we are putting behind us is archived due to the average high temperatures and low rainfall. It began with a January-February two-month period that was sunnier, drier and windier than normal. Spring was less rainy than usual and unusually warm in May. Summer was very hot, in recent decades second only to that of 2003, while no significant anomaly was observed for rainfall. Autumn turned out to be warmer than normal, especially in October, and less rainy/snowy. Finally December, until the 22nd, was normal, both in terms of rainfall and temperature. Average annual temperatures were generally 1.5°C higher than normal. The total annual rainfall (generally between 800 and 1300 mm) were lower

to the norm of 30-40% in the central-southern areas of the province and 15-25% in the more northern areas (Ampezzano, Val d’Ansiei and Comelico).

These are the averages, but there are eight peaks not to be forgotten.