The CCP's local finances are in a serious crisis. It was revealed that they used various types of fines to make money, and there were complaints from the public. China's State Council recently asked local governments to "strictly prohibit the use of fines to generate revenue." Scholars believe that the CCP is worried that the foundation of its governance will be shaken, and it has issued executive orders to regulate local governments, but it will not be effective, and China's social problems are in an unsolved state.

On August 17, the General Office of the State Council of the Communist Party of China issued the “Opinions on Further Regulating the Formulation and Management of Administrative Discretion Benchmarks”, claiming that “it is strictly forbidden to use fines to generate income” and “it is strictly forbidden to use the amount of fines for ranking or performance appraisal indicators. “.

The background of the above-mentioned ban by the State Council of the Communist Party of China is the variety of fines imposed by local governments.

According to official media reports, as of August 19, Zhengzhou City Management Bureau posted 740,000 illegal parking notices within 20 days. On August 21, Zhengzhou traffic police and urban management officially launched a joint rectification of parking order.

People in Chengdu also disclosed on the Internet, “The illegal parking in Chengdu is to send a text message to let you move the car for 10 minutes without paying a ticket, but I don’t know why, every time I receive a text message after half an hour of notification.”

Locals generate income by selling assets and fines

Mainland NetEase recently published articles titled “Four Things Tell You How Much Money Local Governments Are Short of Now” and “Local Finance Enters a Magical Moment”, revealing how local governments are short of money to generate income by selling assets and fines. At present, two articles have been deleted and displayed as “404”. However, in the search results, you can still see the title of the article.

A similar article still exists on Zhihu, a well-known social question-and-answer website in mainland China, which mentions that the transportation department of a county in Shandong invented a ticket for “promotional sales”, and also “monthly” into a fine “monthly pass”, which means truck drivers. As long as the monthly fine of 1,000 to 2,000 yuan is paid in advance, they can be guaranteed unimpeded within this month, regardless of whether they are overloaded or super high.

The county also buys 10 and gets 2 for 2, paying for 10 cars and getting a “monthly pass” for 12 cars. It is reported that “monthly passes” are still very popular, and local truck drivers have basically bought them.

In addition to fines, the local government also sold assets to generate income. Among them, Sichuan packaged the “right to set up a stall + sightseeing car” for famous scenic spots including the Leshan Giant Buddha at one time, and sold the operating rights for 1.7 billion in 30 years.

A Langzhong County in Nanchong, Sichuan, once issued an auction announcement, once selling off the franchise rights of schools, institutions, and state-owned company canteens for the next 30 years, and was later called to stop.

In 15 cities, fines and confiscation income increased by more than 100% year-on-year

Local governments make a lot of money from fines. According to a recent report by “Southern Weekend”, statistics on the confiscation income of more than 300 prefecture-level cities across the country in 2021. Among the 111 prefecture-level cities announced, 80 cities will see an upward trend in confiscation income in 2021, accounting for more than 72%. . Among them, Qingdao’s fines in 2021 topped the list at 4.377 billion yuan, an increase of 2.451 billion yuan or 127% compared to 2020.

There are 15 cities where the income from fines and confiscations increased by more than 100% year-on-year, and Nanchang, Jiangxi has the largest increase of 151%. In addition, Suqian, Jiangsu, 133%, Changzhou, Jiangsu, 110%, Xiangyang, Hubei, 118%, Yibin, Sichuan, 105%, Huanggang, Hubei, 102%, Jiaxing, Zhejiang, 105%.

Netizens criticized the increasingly fierce and outrageous fines, saying, “The more corrupt the place, the more shameless it is.”

At present, the city’s financial data disclosed by the government can be extracted at random to know the severity. The expenditure-to-income ratio of Nanchong City is 3.7 times, the expenditure-to-income ratio of Sichuan Langzhong is 3.6 times, and the expenditure of Foping County, Shaanxi Province is 20 times of the income. In 2021, the income is 44.76 million yuan, and the salary budget is 279.42 million yuan. 1/6 of the salary.

Analysis: The CCP fears that the people will rise up

Chen Weijian, a veteran media person and honorary editor-in-chief of Beijing Spring, told The Epoch Times that each region now has its own various fines. The State Council’s notice is completely impossible to eliminate this kind of arbitrary fines. I don’t know how many times this form of administrative document has been sent before.

He believes that if the State Council really wants to put an end to this kind of chaos, the first thing to do is to get rid of all the urban management and police assistants that are not formally established. These people rely on fines to survive.

He further analyzed that when the local government made a lot of money from land finance, it expanded its establishment many times. In addition, the government office buildings in other places are very huge and luxurious, and the maintenance costs are huge, and now they can’t bear it. Not only many of the gray income of civil servants are gone, but some cannot even pay their wages.

Li Yuanhua, a former associate professor at Capital Normal University in Beijing, told The Epoch Times that the local government used to rely on land sales for financial revenue, but because of the collapse of real estate companies, the main income has disappeared. Due to the economic downturn due to the epidemic and other reasons, many private enterprises have also stopped working. The local government has nothing to harvest if they want to cut leeks. Now they are so poor that wages cannot be paid. The means of generating income by packaging and selling assets and fines must be very popular among the people. .

He believes that “the central government cannot solve the local financial problems, but it is afraid of the people’s anger and resistance, which directly threatens its rule, so it hopes to resolve the people’s grievances and use this kind of administrative order to regulate it, but it does not play a big role. “

“For example, the ‘monthly fines’ for truck drivers, there are similar methods of robbing. As long as you can get the money, you don’t care about other things,” he said.

Wu Zuolai, a scholar living in the United States, said recently that the system of the Communist Party must solve urgent problems with the method of the party and the method of orders, but when it solves this problem, it creates more problems. Therefore, the system of the CCP is an unsolved system.

Feng Chongyi, a professor at the University of Technology Sydney, also told The Epoch Times not long ago that from an economic perspective, the CCP has reached the point where it has to die. The current era of Xi Jinping is a time when the CCP is returning to light, and it is unwilling to withdraw from the stage of history.

