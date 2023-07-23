The wind will whistle the best notes

The ‘Rock to the Wind’ festival in Apía is the oldest alternative music gathering in the coffee region. This year, apart from holding another meeting, they are celebrating, because they have been holding the festival in this municipality for 20 uninterrupted years, which has opened the doors to emerging groups in the region, because as is common knowledge, the opportunities to be on stage is quite complicated for this type of group.

But Rock to the Wind, is not only local and regional, since on other occasions the Festival has had the participation of national and international bands. This year the date will be on October 15 (Columbus Day long weekend), many will say that this is a long way to go and there isn’t such a thing, because the idea is that the Festival this year will be very big and that there will be many visiting bands.

The organization, a key factor

Huber Alejandro Calle is the president and legal representative of the ‘Rock al viento’ Cultural Corporation, he recounted technical aspects of the organization: “Attending the Festival is free of charge, the only suggestion is to support the social work campaign that promotes the event and which consists of collecting food for pets from the Cuatro Patas Foundation, which is from the municipality and watches over abandoned animals. On other occasions, school supplies or toys have been collected for Christmas, but it is not mandatory”.

Already for the groups, registration begins in August through a call that they make through the Corporation’s page, the Rock to the Wind fan page and the other social networks in which the requirements to participate are published. The Corporation does not hold auditions because the resources are not enough for this purpose.

Rock to the wind from within

The Festival has two budget injection channels for its realization. The first, the meeting has been institutionalized since 2018, under the Municipal Council Agreement project with 20 minimum wages. The other thing is that “This year we presented ourselves to the National Concertation Program of the Ministry of Culture for the twentieth anniversary and we were favored, they approved us $20 million 500 thousand. Which means that we have a fixed item of $40 million,” said Calle.

Jorge Fresquet, vocalist of the Krönös group, has been one of the legends that have passed through the Festival.

The private company contributes additional resources through advertising, thus fully ensuring that the musicians of nine bands have lodging and food. In addition, before the Festival is held, the Corporation conducts pedagogical workshops on musical production, percussion for a martial musician band, as well as electric guitar and bass aimed at artists from Risaralda and 10th and 11th grade students from the municipal schools.

The souvenir of Apía for the participants are miniature musical instruments made by the local artisans of Miniaturas Molina, the plate and coffee apiano. Those who ask the most about holding the Festival are the Apian merchants, because the money stays in the municipality and boosts the economy, what’s more, four hours before the end of the presentation of the groups, sales have finished.

The requirements for the bands

-Two years minimum of being formed.

-Not having been in the previous edition of the festival.

-Have your own themes.

-Send the proposal to listen during live presentations.

Given

The artistic shots (murals, face painting, street theatre) have been made in the mornings of the day of the big concert, but this year it will take place one day before.

Cipher

$12 million costs the production (sound, stage, backline and sound engineer) of Rock to the Wind.

The alternative subgenres are: heavy metal and trash, in the urban ones hip hop, reggae, ska and fusion, because they try to have variety and balance, not hard rock all the time.