Home » The window of the plane flew at the height of 16 thousand feet, the video went viral
News

The window of the plane flew at the height of 16 thousand feet, the video went viral

by admin
The window of the plane flew at the height of 16 thousand feet, the video went viral

Saturday January 6, 2024, 1:01 pm Bam world

Portland (UMT News) Shortly after take off, the window of the plane flew at 16,000 feet.

According to the American media, the passenger plane was going from Portland, Oregon to Ontario, California, when a window of the plane suddenly blew out at an altitude of 16,000 feet. There were 180 people on board, including 6 crew members. After breaking down, it had to make an emergency landing at Portland airport again.

In the video taken by the passenger of the plane, a broken window and oxygen masks can be seen coming out due to an emergency situation inside the plane. No one was reported injured in the incident.

The video of the flying window of the passenger plane went viral on social media, which has been seen by millions of people so far.

See also  Dfp, the project on new models of public work organization begins

You may also like

The imam of Fatih Mosque was injured in...

Uribe to Santos: ‘My issue in the US...

Beckenbauer dies at 78

Former Ilva, Arcelor rejects government proposal to increase...

CANAL+TOGO: More new offers for CAN with the...

They report mistreatment of a horse: its owner...

Farewell to Professor Guenther Fielmann, eyewear entrepreneur

Gervais Koffi Djondo honored at the Night of...

The Coffee Region, third favorite tourist destination, according...

The Yangtze River Delta Railway will implement a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy