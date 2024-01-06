The window of the plane flew at the height of 16 thousand feet, the video went viral

Saturday January 6, 2024, 1:01 pm Bam world

Portland (UMT News) Shortly after take off, the window of the plane flew at 16,000 feet.

According to the American media, the passenger plane was going from Portland, Oregon to Ontario, California, when a window of the plane suddenly blew out at an altitude of 16,000 feet. There were 180 people on board, including 6 crew members. After breaking down, it had to make an emergency landing at Portland airport again.

In the video taken by the passenger of the plane, a broken window and oxygen masks can be seen coming out due to an emergency situation inside the plane. No one was reported injured in the incident.

The video of the flying window of the passenger plane went viral on social media, which has been seen by millions of people so far.

Share this: Facebook

X

