The small window in via Piella in Bologna, which overlooks the Moline canal, was torn up and damaged by vandals who, after detaching it from its hinges, threw it into the same canal. The episode, which according to some citizens would have happened several days ago, was announced by the Canali Consortium of Bologna, according to which it was a vandalism. The glimpse of the canal that can be observed from the window has long since become one of the most visited and photographed spots by tourists in Bologna.

“They tore down the small window in via Piella, the symbol of Bologna City of Waters” writes the Consortium itself on Facebook, explaining that the ‘shutter’ that allowed it to be opened and closed has been removed. But fortunately, continues the Consortium, “the technical service of Canali di Bologna managed to recover it in the canal and in the next few days the window will return to its former state”. (HANDLE).