Claudia Bahamón, the television presenter and model from Huila, was awarded at the 39th edition of the India Catalina Awards in Cartagena, as the Best Variety Production Presenter for her outstanding participation in MasterChef Celebrity on the RCN Channel.

The India Catalina Awards are annual awards given during the Cartagena de Indias International Film Festival in Colombia.

The awards are one of the most important recognitions of the audiovisual industry in Colombia, and are awarded in different categories to national and international productions that stand out in the film and television field in the country. In addition, they have contributed to the promotion and dissemination of film and television in Colombia.

Winners:

Best Long-Term Fiction: “Magical Territory”, third season – Señal Colombia.

Best Fiction: “La Verdad Revealed” – Gestionarte Cine for the MinTIC Public Media System.

Best Fiction Miniseries: “The Symphony of Weird Bugs” – Teleantioquia.

Best Fiction Director: Lucho Velasco and Pipe Vallejo – “Straitjacket” – TRO Channel.

Best Fiction Script (original or adaptation): Felipe Vallejo – “Straightjacket” – Canal TRO.

Best Leading Actress: Mariana Gómez – “Arelys Henao: I sing not to cry” – Caracol Television.

Best Leading Actor: Diego León Hoyos – “El Cubo Inquisidor”, Season 02 – RTVCPlay.

Best Supporting Actress: Karla Cajamarca – “The Symphony of Weird Bugs” – Teleantioquia.

Best Supporting Actor: Jacques Touckhmanian – “The Symphony of Weird Bugs” – Teleantioquia.

Actress or Revelation Actor of the Year: Silvestre Dangond – Leandro Díaz – RCN Televisión.

In the categories of newscasts and journalistic programs, the winners were:

Best National Newscast: “Noticias Uno” – Ntc Televisión.

Best Regional or Local Newscast: “Citynoticias” – CityTV.

Best News Presenter: Claudia Palacios – «Noticentro 1 CM&» – Channel 1.

Best Sports Presenter: Georgina Alejandra Ruiz Sandoval (Goga) – “Goga Rueda por el Mundo” – Señal Colombia.

Best Journalistic Production: “Los informantes” – Caracol Televisión.

Best Documentary: “The voices of the river” – Señal Colombia.

Best Documentary Series: “Rebel Nation” – Señal Colombia.

Best Sports Production: “Gol Caracol in the World Cup Qatar 2022” – Caracol Televisión.

In the entertainment categories, the winners were:

Best Variety Production: “I Know Everything” – Channel 1.

Best Variety Production Presenter: Claudia Bahamón – «MasterChef Celebrity» – RCN Channel.

Best Children’s Production: «Magical Territory», Third season – Señal Colombia.

Best Youth Production: «Parias» – Epic Studio for the MINTIC Public Media System.

Best Reality Program or Contest: «Masterchef Celebrity» – RCN Televisión.

Best Humor Audiovisual Production: «Magic Territory», third season- Señal Colombia