Home News The winners at the India Catalina
News

The winners at the India Catalina

by admin
The winners at the India Catalina

Photo: claudiabahamon

Claudia Bahamón, the television presenter and model from Huila, was awarded at the 39th edition of the India Catalina Awards in Cartagena, as the Best Variety Production Presenter for her outstanding participation in MasterChef Celebrity on the RCN Channel.

The India Catalina Awards are annual awards given during the Cartagena de Indias International Film Festival in Colombia.

The awards are one of the most important recognitions of the audiovisual industry in Colombia, and are awarded in different categories to national and international productions that stand out in the film and television field in the country. In addition, they have contributed to the promotion and dissemination of film and television in Colombia.

Winners:

Best Long-Term Fiction: “Magical Territory”, third season – Señal Colombia.

Best Fiction: “La Verdad Revealed” – Gestionarte Cine for the MinTIC Public Media System.

Best Fiction Miniseries: “The Symphony of Weird Bugs” – Teleantioquia.

Best Fiction Director: Lucho Velasco and Pipe Vallejo – “Straitjacket” – TRO Channel.

Best Fiction Script (original or adaptation): Felipe Vallejo – “Straightjacket” – Canal TRO.

Best Leading Actress: Mariana Gómez – “Arelys Henao: I sing not to cry” – Caracol Television.

Best Leading Actor: Diego León Hoyos – “El Cubo Inquisidor”, Season 02 – RTVCPlay.

Best Supporting Actress: Karla Cajamarca – “The Symphony of Weird Bugs” – Teleantioquia.

Best Supporting Actor: Jacques Touckhmanian – “The Symphony of Weird Bugs” – Teleantioquia.

Actress or Revelation Actor of the Year: Silvestre Dangond – Leandro Díaz – RCN Televisión.

In the categories of newscasts and journalistic programs, the winners were:

See also  For the 33rd day... Palestinian prisoners continue their disobedience against the occupation

Best National Newscast: “Noticias Uno” – Ntc Televisión.

Best Regional or Local Newscast: “Citynoticias” – CityTV.

Best News Presenter: Claudia Palacios – «Noticentro 1 CM&» – Channel 1.

Best Sports Presenter: Georgina Alejandra Ruiz Sandoval (Goga) – “Goga Rueda por el Mundo” – Señal Colombia.

Best Journalistic Production: “Los informantes” – Caracol Televisión.

Best Documentary: “The voices of the river” – Señal Colombia.

Best Documentary Series: “Rebel Nation” – Señal Colombia.

Best Sports Production: “Gol Caracol in the World Cup Qatar 2022” – Caracol Televisión.

In the entertainment categories, the winners were:

Best Variety Production: “I Know Everything” – Channel 1.

Best Variety Production Presenter: Claudia Bahamón – «MasterChef Celebrity» – RCN Channel.

Best Children’s Production: «Magical Territory», Third season – Señal Colombia.

Best Youth Production: «Parias» – Epic Studio for the MINTIC Public Media System.

Best Reality Program or Contest: «Masterchef Celebrity» – RCN Televisión.

Best Humor Audiovisual Production: «Magic Territory», third season- Señal Colombia

You may also like

thanks to the staff of the ‘San Francesco’...

Díaz-Canel describes the elections in Cuba as “a...

Holy season, go for a walk, pray, or...

Sainz: “we know what we need to improve”...

The widow of Borgian literature – breaking latest...

3/26【Hot Search Headlines】Western media predict Xi Jinping’s true...

SKY HUNTERS – Music by Pasquale Catalano and...

The Provincial Assembly of South Kivu “disapproves” of...

They investigate whether the Police Director uses his...

Hong Kong Crypto Firms Receive Interest From Chinese...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy