the winners of the 8th edition have received their prizes – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

On April 8, 2023, the final of the 8th edition of the Joutes Verbales Francophones. During a special evening, organized on May 30 in Lomé, the winners received their prizes and awards, in the presence of several distinguished guests and event partners.

Many of them honored with their presence the evening organized by the association Jeunesse Unie pour une Nouvelle Afrique (JUNA), carrier of the event ”Joutes Verbales Francophones” which is at its 8th edition this year. For the occasion, relatives and friends of the lucky winners, partners and sponsors paid a vibrant tribute once again to the cream of excellence in public speaking with the award ceremony.

The interventions of the various actors notably furnished the meeting. Alternately, the efficiency of the commitment of the coaches who knew how to extricate the excellence of the candidates, the rigor of the organization, the great motivation of the candidates who succeeded in transcending themselves to offer each time a very beautiful show were welcomed.

The ceremony devoted a large part to Mrs. Kayi DOGBE, the godmother of the initiative for her unwavering support and particularly for the prize for female excellence that she awards in order to encourage young girls to give the best of themselves. This prize was won this year by Binta N’DIAYE, an economist by training, 3th vice-champion of the JVF.

Successively, Pacôme BADJOGOUMEY, 1is vice-champion and winner of the special trophy for revelation of the year, LIDAO Grace SEKOU, 2th vice-champion and Binta N’DIAYE, 3th vice-champion then Grace Kossi DOGBLE, the big winner of this edition left with various prizes composed in particular of tablets, computers, books, scholarships among others. This year’s winner, Grace DOGBLE wins in addition to these prizes, a trip to France to perfect her art and Binta N’DIAYE who won the prize for female excellence will travel to a country in the French-speaking area of ​​Africa. of his choice, all expenses paid.

Other distinctions namely, the special prize for the best public is awarded to Amira BODE and that of the favorite of the edition to Rebecca Lieben AHIALE.

“This is only the beginning of a long adventure that has just begun, we will have to highlight this trophy won to do other wonders” reassured Grace DOGBLE, adored during this evening.

The manager of the association ”JUNA”, promoter of the event, Mr. Fréderic TSATSU underlined his full satisfaction: “We were able to carry out the 8th edition despite the difficulties in finding partners. The adventure was thrilling and today it is a feeling of pride and accomplished responsibility. We think we will improve next time”.

Presentations of certificates of recognition to partners, coaches and judges and to the organization team are some of the highlights of the evening.

Seyram Kossivi