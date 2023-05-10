The winning schools of the “PretenDiamo Legalità” project have been chosen [notiziediprato.it]

The national initiative promoted by the Ministries of the Interior and of Education also took place in Prato. Staff of the Police Headquarters have met the children of numerous institutes in recent weeks

The VA class of the Nazario Sauro primary school in Comeana, the “Le sentinelle della Legalità” group of the lower secondary school of the Cicognini National Boarding School and the FS class I of the Copernico scientific high school are the winners of the provincial phase of the “PretenDiamo Legalità” competition, initiated by the Ministry of the Interior in collaboration with that of Education.

The project, aimed at primary school and first and second grade secondary school students, is aimed at promoting the culture of legality through the themes of respect for the rules, correct use of the Internet and the values ​​of the Constitution which, together with friendship, freedom and solidarity, constitute the foundations for the growth and development of tomorrow’s citizens for the construction of a responsible society.

In recent weeks, the Prato Police Headquarters, in synergy with school principals and referring professors, has scheduled a series of meetings which have resulted in a discussion with the children of numerous Prato schools.

Also this year the project was combined with a competition for the participating students, who were encouraged to produce works and papers (graphic novels, video spots, artistic compositions). In recent days, a special commission met at the Prato Police Headquarters to choose the winners.