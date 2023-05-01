The winning song of the Vallenato Festival was revealed in a dream

“I bring songs that brighten the life of the town / I draw poems that touch the soul / I keep that blameless heritage that lived in my old people / The strength of a humble blood of those healthy people”. with these verses, Juan Pablo Marin began the interpretation of his walk ‘If a rose is born’ in the Parque de la Leyenda Vallenata before thousands of spectators and a jury that was looking for the best work.

His voice, the richness and literariness of the lyrics, the property and the emotion with which he sang each sentence, allowed Juan Pablo Marín to win the contest of Unpublished song of the Vallenato Festival 2023.

A title that strengthens his father’s heritage, Nando Marin, one of the most renowned composers of Vallenato music. Even the engineer Juan Pablo said that his work was born from a dream he had with his father.

“My song, technically, is a dream that I had in the pandemic. I was dedicated to my Civil Engineering. But the dream came and my dad tells me in that dream: ‘Don’t worry, the rose is in bud, but it’s going to bloom soon.’ When I had the songs, I shared them with a friend (Leonardo Salcedo) and he told me: ‘I like this one.’ It was ‘If a rose is born’”said Juan Pablo Marin.

At that time, he began his preparation to participate in the main Vallenato music festival in the world. And the message from his father was summed up in the refrain of the composition: “If a rose is born, I paint it with beautiful verses, with happy verses.”

A SURNAME, A WEALTH

The walk ‘If a rose is born’ is also an apology for the need to start reap the fruits of a family inheritance marked by music. “My dad’s grace is impregnated, that is not picked up from the ground. Having the joy of being born next to this great exponent leaves many nuances along the way”says Juan Pablo Marín, who is a civil engineer by profession and works as a public official.

Whenever he is asked about his relationship with vallenato, Marín repeats a stanza that sums up the minstrels’ passion for music: “Vallenato was breathed in my house. They would throw me fresh with the accordion bellows, they would sit me in a box and give me food with the accordion fork”Marin recounted.

In times when there were no social networks, while his father took his music to the stages of Colombia, Juan Pablo was able to meet the family talent thanks to the radio. “My mom always put me on the little radio to listen to my dad’s presentations at the Vallenato Festival,” said the civil engineer.

For this reason, in his composition he did not forget her and remembered her as the one who gave him life. He says a verse of the song: “Because the woman inspires us and the world conspires to always love her. If a woman gave me life, blessed my life, blessed my luck.” And that blessing went so far that it allowed him to be crowned at the Vallenato Festival 2023.

Now, as he said in his first interview as winner, “the most reasonable thing is to continue composing.” “We will continue working, not only for the memory of my father, but for Vallenato folklore. I could say that I have the ability to record it, but hopefully one of the well-known singers is interested in my song. We want it not to stay at the Vallenato Festival, but to transcend to international stages.s”, Marin concluded.

In his repertoire he has around 70 compositions, between vallenato, salsa and popular music, some recorded by artists like Peter Manjarrés.

