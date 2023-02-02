Medellín will be before the eyes of the world with the temporary installation of a work of art in the Plaza de las Luces, as part of the development of the ninth International Festival of Architecture and Design of Logroño, one of the most important in Europe and the world.

“The APP Agency, together with Concéntrico, has selected the work “Pul” to unite both cities in the qualification of public space. We will see between the Carré and Vásquez buildings, in the Parque de las Luces, this work that has a call for interaction with the citizenry and that also has an architectural and landscape enrichment around these heritage buildings that are so important for Medellín. This is a way of summoning and putting ourselves in the international concert of architecture and urban space”, explained the general director of the APP Agency, Rodrigo Foronda Morales.

“Pul” is a proposal by Meii estudio (Elvira Carrión and José Mateo) and the professionals Clara Torregrosa and Gabriel Millán, from Spain. This work, together with the recent renovation of the landscape of the Alhambra and the patrimonial buildings of Vásquez and Carré.

Through an open call, which closed on January 10, 484 projects from 55 countries were presented that reflected on the public, its appropriation, the urban and creative cities.

Of all the applications and once the projects had been studied and the deliberations carried out, a jury from the organization shortlisted the best proposals and an evaluation committee of the Agency for Landscape Management, Heritage and Public-Private Alliances -PPP Agency- chose the proposal for Medellin.

about the festival

The Concéntrico festival, which will take place in Spain between April 27 and May 2, invites you to tour the city through installations, exhibitions, meetings and activities that propose new collective uses, strengthening the idea of ​​community in public space.

The work “Pul”, which will be in Medellín, will also be exhibited in Logroño (Spain) and is committed to presenting the comfort of home in outdoor public space, diluting the limits between private housing and collective space. Likewise, the temporary installation is an open, free and free space in which a certain use or code is not marked.

In its eight previous editions, this event has brought together more than 100 urban interventions created by teams of architects and designers who are experimenting with new fields of environmental design.

