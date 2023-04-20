The wish that Kaleth Morales could not fulfill due to his death

In an interview with the Tropicana radio station, Vallenato music singer Keyner Morales told what was the last conversation he had with his brother Kaleth Morales. They had a meeting of words on August 24, 2005 in the vehicle where they suffered that terrible accident in which Kaleth lost his life.

“He was telling me that someone at the concert had a device with which he made a sound, like a riot, and he told me that he wanted to buy one too. we were talking about it and the presentation of some boys who sang rock and that he shared in the dressing room with them”, he initially recalled.

It is worth mentioning that the artists were in the city of Cartagena in a musical presentation, and when they traveled back to Valledupar suffered the accident at kilometer 43 on the Plato road, Magdalena.

“Kaleth was very anxious to get to Valledupar, he said he wanted to ask my parents how they saw it, he was very excited about the concert, but God’s designs were those and we have to accept them, unfortunately Kaleth He couldn’t get home to greet my parents, who really wanted to see it and wanted to celebrate that achievement”, he mentioned melancholic.

Before his death, Kaleth Morales made 3 recording jobs and composed more than 40 songs at his young age. Among his most remembered hits are songs like ‘I live in limbo’, ‘All upside down’, ‘You destroyed my soul’, ‘She is my everything’, ‘From a million to zero’, ‘My five senses’, ‘The moment of truth’, ‘Cross boyfriends’, ‘Seven words’ and ‘That you can love me’.