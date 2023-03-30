Sudani Net:

On Wednesday, army representatives withdrew from the security and military reform workshop, as part of the final phase of the political process between civilians and the military.

According to sources, the army’s withdrawal came under the pretext of not agreeing on all issues of security and military reform during the workshop, which began on March 26, and demanded an extension of its work, while the civil forces had reservations about that, and insisted on the conclusion of the workshop, with the participation of the civil forces and the Rapid Support Forces. And the international and regional sponsors of the political process.

The withdrawal of the army constitutes a strong blow to the efforts of a political settlement between civilians and the military, which have reached their final stage, and the first of next April was announced as the date for signing the final agreement, followed by the signing of the transitional constitution on the sixth of April, provided that the procedures for forming the institutions of transitional government begin on the eleventh of the month. Himself.

In addition, the official spokesman for the political process, Khaled Omar Youssef, said in the closing statement of the workshop that the issue of security and military reform is part of the goals of the glorious December revolution, and it has priority in building the national project, and that the workshop discussed all axes related to security and military reform with the participation of more than 300 people. people, representing the army, rapid support, police, intelligence, representatives of political forces, and retirees of the regular forces. He stressed that the discussion of working papers was transparent and a national responsibility, and that the subcommittees would formulate final recommendations based on a paper signed by the military and civilian parties on March 15.

