Home » The woman justifies herself in her pregnancy and in the “bad service” that they have given her in order not to pay.
News

The woman justifies herself in her pregnancy and in the “bad service” that they have given her in order not to pay.

by admin
The woman justifies herself in her pregnancy and in the “bad service” that they have given her in order not to pay.

In the video shared on social networks, Álzate affirms that he did not pay for these services because he received a bad service, he also acknowledged that on certain occasions he really did not have the money. He also said that he is pregnant, which has made his economic situation difficult, added to the disappearance of his baby’s father.

“I want to apologize publicly for the events that have occurred in recent weeks. Many wonder why I am acting, I am currently pregnant, my baby’s father is out of the country and I do not have enough resources to carry the maintenance correctly, which has led me to not pay for certain services, some because I have not had the money and others because of the bad service and before that I am not under the obligation to cancel”said Get up.

He further added: “I want you to help me find the father of my baby because in this way I can have a good motherhood, calm and in peace because with my condition I cannot work. I hope you understand this situation and do not continue to harass me in public places “.

See also  Antioquia: People who were looking for a job are scammed with false vacancies from Comfenalco

You may also like

May, month of pilgrimages to El Cisne –...

2 dead and 14 injured left the pitched...

intervista a Jeff Booth Da CoinTelegraph

Politics: Guy Ngoma takes control of the interfederation...

Atlético Huila women must win today

Bottega Veneta launches a fanzine dedicated to Kate...

Jean-Marc Châtaigner: “Citizens cannot trust their state if...

Armed attack leaves 10 dead in Ecuadorian Guayaquil

Ortolá, another historic Sunday: second win in a...

The municipality is again looking for a manager...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy