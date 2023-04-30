The woman justifies herself in her pregnancy and in the “bad service” that they have given her in order not to pay.

In the video shared on social networks, Álzate affirms that he did not pay for these services because he received a bad service, he also acknowledged that on certain occasions he really did not have the money. He also said that he is pregnant, which has made his economic situation difficult, added to the disappearance of his baby’s father.

“I want to apologize publicly for the events that have occurred in recent weeks. Many wonder why I am acting, I am currently pregnant, my baby’s father is out of the country and I do not have enough resources to carry the maintenance correctly, which has led me to not pay for certain services, some because I have not had the money and others because of the bad service and before that I am not under the obligation to cancel”said Get up.

He further added: “I want you to help me find the father of my baby because in this way I can have a good motherhood, calm and in peace because with my condition I cannot work. I hope you understand this situation and do not continue to harass me in public places “.