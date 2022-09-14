Home News The woman of the 1993 massacres, the anti-mafia commission finds two identikits after 29 years
News

by admin
Twenty-nine years later, an unheard witness and the identikit of a mysterious woman have re-emerged. Above all, many mysteries have re-emerged around the massacre that devastated a wing of the Uffizi in Florence on the night between 26 and 27 May 1993 and killed five people. “Now, we have evidence to say that that evening there were subjects outside the Cosa Nostra,” says Senator Mario Giarrusso, who chairs the committee on mafia massacres and the negotiation of the anti-mafia parliamentary commission.

