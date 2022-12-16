Recently, many people have fallen into “medication panic”, but if you do not follow the instructions and do not follow the doctor’s advice, it is extremely dangerous to take medicine indiscriminately, and the media has continuously reported a number of related cases.

According to City Express, Professor Sheng Jifang, director of the Infectious Diseases Department of the First Affiliated Hospital of Zhejiang University School of Medicine, shared a case that he had received:

In Ningbo, Zhejiang, a 56-year-old female patient took cold medicine for 5 consecutive days without asking the doctor because of fear after catching a cold. When he was diagnosed with multiple organ failure.

After 2 months of treatment by medical staff, he was discharged from the hospital.

Professor Ren Shengjifang pointed out that patients with drug-induced liver damage are encountered every year, and one of the most important triggers is cold medicine containing acetaminophen.

According to reports, during the biotransformation process of acetaminophen in the body, a toxic metabolite will be produced. In therapeutic doses, the human liver can detoxify it, but if taken in excess, it can cause severe liver damage and even acute liver failure.

Professor Sheng Jifang reminded: Under normal circumstances, the symptoms will be relieved after taking cold medicine after catching a cold, butIf you take cold medicine and experience extreme fatigue, nausea and vomiting, abdominal distension, poor appetite, yellow skin and yellow urine, etc., you should pay more attention to it. Early diagnosis and treatment can have a better prognosis.

Zhao Qingwei, director of the Clinical Pharmacy Department of the First Hospital of Zhejiang University, solemnly reminded:In any case, you can’t take medicine indiscriminately. Overlapping, overdose, and mixed taking of medicines may be more harmful.