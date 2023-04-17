The woman was torn off the raincoat by the man at the Songkran Festival. Official: Multiple departments have intervened and will issue an announcement_Sina News

The official response to the woman being surrounded by splashing water and tearing her raincoat# [女子在泼水节被男子撕扯雨衣 官方：多部门已介入处理，将发布公告]#官方进入Investigation Woman Was Splashed Water Torn Raincoat# Recently, a woman was frantically splashed with water and her clothes were torn at the “Water-Splashing Festival” in Yunnan, sparking heated discussions. Red Star News contacted the Propaganda Department of the Xishuangbanna State Party Committee. The other party stated that he had understood the situation and intervened to deal with it.

Jinghong “Water-Splashing Festival” female tourists were torn off raincoats by men, photographer: Zhuan splashed private parts

Recently, during the “Water-Splashing Festival” in Yunnan, the topic of “the more attractive girls are, the harder they are splashed” sparked heated discussions. Videos of girls being excessively splashed with water and even harassed during the “Water-Splashing Festival” were also circulated on the Internet.

The reporter noticed that there was a video showing a girl driving an electric car past the crowd who were splashing water. After being “attacked in turn” and excessively splashed with water, her whole body was soaked. As a last resort, the girl could only cover her face with her hands and screamed. There is also a video showing that the woman was riding a bicycle and was splashed to the drenched body. Because of the splashing water, her vision was blurred, her center of gravity was unstable, the car rolled over, and she staggered. Among them, a video released by a short video platform user “Long Feifan” also showed that a woman wearing a raincoat and holding a water gun was “besieged” and was splashed with water by the surrounding people. raincoat.

Girls were torn off their raincoats during the “Songkran Festival”.

The reporter contacted “Long Feifan”. “I was shooting a video at the time, a little far away from her, and a lot of water guns were spraying. I didn’t know that she was torn off her raincoat until I watched the video. If I found out at the time, I would definitely step forward to stop it.” He said that the girl in the video is His friend, a group of them came to Gaozhuang Xishuangjing, Jinghong City, Xishuangbanna, Yunnan Province for tourism. Everyone did not expect this to happen. “My friend was surrounded by a bunch of men and resisted very much. At the beginning, I also met some men. It feels really bad to spray a girl’s private parts with a water gun.” He also said that his friend’s mentality has collapsed, and he has a shadow on the Songkran Festival, feeling that the mood of the trip has been destroyed, and he returned after staying there for a day , but they did not call the police at that time.

Subsequently, the reporter contacted the girl Xiao Huang through the netizen. Xiao Huang said that on that day, due to physiological reasons, he specially wore a raincoat over his clothes. He didn’t want his body to be too wet and cold, but he could experience the “Water-Splashing Festival”. “At that time, there were a lot of people at the scene, I was a little flustered, the water hit my face, it hurt, someone pulled me, I was a little angry and collapsed, I felt very boundaryless, even a raincoat was on me, I didn’t want to Strangers touched things on my body. Fortunately, other people did not pull such behaviors except splashing water.” She said that in the past few days, they have also learned from local people that, in fact, such behaviors were common in the past. Existence, “Such as tearing clothes, it is obviously some bad habits. You may think it is for fun, but you still have to consider other people’s privacy and pay attention to boundaries.”

A local businessman in Jinghong said that during the “Water-Splashing Festival”, some people splashed water with water guns, basins and even jars. Generally speaking, young men and women are splashed more, while the elderly and children are less splashed. For the locals, splashing water is a kind of blessing. The more splashed, the more blessings, but not too much. The staff of a business in Xishuangjing, Zhuang also said that the 15th is the last day of the “Water-Splashing Festival” in the local area. The locals will not splash water on people too much. This kind of extreme, most of them are pranks of foreign tourists.

In this regard, the staff of the Jinghong City Culture and Tourism Bureau responded that at present, some large-scale water-splashing activities in Jinghong City have basically completed, and some towns will carry out water-splashing activities in the future. Previously, they also issued a civilized splashing of water initiative, and increased publicity. However, the flow of people in each scenic spot is relatively large, and there may be individual cases. There are also police, staff, and volunteers on site to maintain order. If tourists encounter similar situations, they can report to the police and on-site staff. Additionally, they will escalate the issue to their superiors.

The staff of the Culture and Tourism Bureau of Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture also told reporters that Jinghong’s “Water-Splashing Festival” is mainly concentrated on the 15th, and other counties have different timetables, and towns and villages will also have their own “Water-Splashing Festival” schedule. Before the Songkran Festival, they have issued relevant reminders to advocate civilized water splashing. If a tourist encounters behavior similar to splashing water in an unwritten manner, it is already a public security problem and can be dealt with by calling the police. In view of the recent increase in tourists and the large flow of people, the Bureau of Culture and Tourism has also arranged relevant law enforcement personnel to conduct inspections in various scenic spots and tourist markets.

Subsequently, the reporter also contacted the Jinghong police. The staff also said that if tourists encounter harassment, they can directly call 110.

