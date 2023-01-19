In the last days in Colombia, An approximately eleven-year-old boy who sold sweets went viral thanks to an influencer recording him on video while he was answered math questions complex, in exchange for his customers buying his merchandise, generating the empathy of thousands of people who wanted to help him, among whom were personalities such as Paola Turbay.

“That pelao, that curious way of selling, right? He is like asking mathematical questions and people answer him and they buy him the candy “said the man in the video that immediately went viral, this also driven by the life story of that child who, according to what he said, his father was dead and since then, he stopped studying to feed his sick mother and two younger brothers.

This caused the reaction of various opinion leaders and famous Colombians such as the former beauty queen, Paola Turbay, who commented upon seeing the video: “Juan José works in a park in Medellín and for things in life instead of studying, he is working to help his family, which is not right”.

However, everything took an unexpected turn when it was discovered that the video was false and it was acted on, according to Andrés Camargo, who recorded the video, in order to raise awareness about child labor. The false video caused the outrage of the majority of people who shared it. Paola Turbay commented upon learning the truth about the ‘mathematician boy’: “I imagine they already found out… Last night I found out the truth about the ‘calculating boy’ Juan José and this unfortunate farce of some ‘pseudo-influencers’ wimpy clowns that I have no idea what intention they had, because I don’t think they even got him out of it.” money to that”Paola said in her Instagram stories.

The actress, moved by the disappointment of the false video of the child, decided to look for a person who really needed help. In the middle of a recording for a production she works on, found Andrea, a single mother who has serious problems, given the death of her mother, to return to her job, since there is no one to care for her children who need special care.