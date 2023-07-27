Home » The woman who saw her husband in that state had a heart attack
News

The woman who saw her husband in that state had a heart attack

by admin

An unidentified person in Gaziosmanpaşa Kazım Karabekir Mahallesi, Dr. Özcan, who has a workplace on Gürkan Ceylan Street, came to Kadam and started arguing for an unknown reason. As the argument grew, the suspect, who pulled a gun against Özcan Kadam next to his wife and child, hit Kadam on the head with the butt of the gun. He shot, fled the scene. Meanwhile, the gun fired, wounding Kadam in his stomach. If in doubt […]

See also  Genoa, Briatore asks the State for 12 million for the auction of his seized yacht, no of the Court of Appeal

You may also like

Trump Faces New Charges of Obstruction and Withholding...

Peak and plate in Medellín Thursday, July 27,...

Minister of Ecology and Environment Highlights Commitment to...

Senigallia, towards an inclusive and sustainable seafront –...

Walk around the outlying grounds: the summary of...

The possible candidate of Vargas Lleras for the...

Call the doctor and find out he died...

Vladimir Putin will deliver 25,000 to 50,000 tonnes...

The beef sausage a Pereiran delight

Has a disabled son and is looking for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy