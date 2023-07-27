The woman who saw her husband in that state had a heart attack

An unidentified person in Gaziosmanpaşa Kazım Karabekir Mahallesi, Dr. Özcan, who has a workplace on Gürkan Ceylan Street, came to Kadam and started arguing for an unknown reason. As the argument grew, the suspect, who pulled a gun against Özcan Kadam next to his wife and child, hit Kadam on the head with the butt of the gun. He shot, fled the scene. Meanwhile, the gun fired, wounding Kadam in his stomach. If in doubt […]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

