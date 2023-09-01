The Woman with the World’s Longest Ponytail: Meet Tami Manis and Her 173cm Hair

Tennessee Woman Sets Guinness World Record for Longest Ponytail

Knoxville, Tennessee – Tami Manis has made it into the prestigious Guinness World Records for having the longest ponytail in the world. The unique signature hairstyle, known as short in front and long in back, measures an impressive 173 centimeters.

According to Guinness World Records, the record-breaking ponytail has not been trimmed since February 9, 1990. Many people are often taken aback when Manis turns around, only then realizing the true length of her hair. In a video posted by Guinness World Records, Manis mentioned that she was initially inspired to grow a ponytail after watching Til Tuesday’s music video for “Voices Carry,” where the lead singer sported a distinctive rat tail.

Living through the ’80s era when rat tails were popular, Manis recalls her desire to have one for herself. Unfortunately, after cutting her ponytail in November 1989, she immediately regretted it and resolved to grow it back the following year. Since then, she has never parted ways with her flowing locks.

On a daily basis, Manis typically styles her hair in braids. When riding her motorcycle, she skillfully tucks her ponytail into her pocket. A friend helps braid her hair once a week, ensuring the ponytail stays intact until the next wash. Manis even resorts to drying it with paper towels to prevent it from remaining damp for extended periods.

Interestingly, the short front and long back hairstyle, often associated with the 1980s, has a history that predates the era. As far back as the 8th century BC, the Greek poet Homer made reference to spear-wielding warriors with “cropped bangs, long hair behind” in his renowned epic “The Iliad.”

Manis explains that this unique hairstyle has been her trademark for over two decades, attracting attention from friends and family. In a recent competition, the 2022 USA Short Front Long Behind Championships, she excelled in the “Femullet” division, securing the second position and a $300 cash prize. This victory inspired her to apply for the Guinness World Record, a process that involved capturing video evidence of her hair’s remarkable length.

After a meticulous evaluation, Manis finally received a package on her doorstep, containing the official confirmation of her record-breaking achievement. Overwhelmed with joy, she expressed, “When I opened it up, I was like, ‘This is amazing.'”

Tami Manis has truly embraced her exceptional hairstyle and cemented her place in history by achieving a Guinness World Record. Her one-of-a-kind ponytail continues to captivate people’s attention and spark conversations wherever she goes.

— CNN’s Leah Dolan contributed to this report.

