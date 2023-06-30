The women’s fencing team came sixth at the EC – Lääne Elu

Estonian epenians. Photo by Karli Saul/ Estonian Fencing Association

The Estonian women’s team came sixth in the epee fencing at the European Championship team competition on Thursday.

The Estonian epee fencing team consisted of Nelli Differt, Katrina Lehis, Irina Embrich and Julia Beljajeva.

The Estonian women’s first opponent was Germany, whom Estonia defeated in extra time 31:30 in the emotional tournament. In the quarterfinals, Estonia faced Italy, who lost 32:43.

Italy then beat Poland 35:34 in overtime and finally lost again to the Ukrainian women’s team 31:32 in overtime.

Friday is the men’s epee team competition.

