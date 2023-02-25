With the intention of reaching more audiences and generating interest in the Women’s World Cup that will be played this year in Australia and New Zealand, FIFA decided to make a tour of the maximum banner through the 32 nations that participated in the tournament.

This is the longest World Cup in history for this category, so this strategy seeks to entertain the spectators and fans with the trophy tour that will begin this month and end before the tournament. To Colombia, the banner It will arrive on April 3. Cali was the city chosen to receive said award.

“The tour organizers will take the emblematic trophy through the 32 countries participating in the tournament — more than ever — and will encourage people of all ages to celebrate the unstoppable rise of women’s soccer,” the Colombian Federation of Soccer said in a statement. Soccer.

Official! Linda Caicedo is the new reinforcement of the female Real Madrid



The capital of Valle del Cauca, has always supported the Colombian Women’s Senior Team and in recent months it hosted the preparation games for the women’s “yellow”, also served as the venue for the Women’s Copa América, a contest that qualified for “the tricolor” to the maximum orbital rendezvous.

The Atlético Nacional mascot will be available in the FIFA 23 game



National Athletic It has not only been a vanguard team at the local level, but also at the international level. His championships in Libertadores Cup in 1989 and in 2016, they have put the purslane team in the memory and memory of all soccer fans, in addition to the fact that players like Higuita have passed through there, who is well remembered for his famous scorpion.

In addition to its great popularity, Nacional is one of the most successful teams in Colombian soccer, so its economic aspect and the loyalty of its fans make the big brands want to join the purslane project, as was the case with Nike. Now, the paisa team reached an agreement with EA Sports and what is related to FIFA 23.

In the last few hours, and as could be seen on the social networks of the English company, in charge of bringing emotions through the game FIFA 23announced that the purslane mascot will be in the new update of the platform, so the fans of National Athletic will be able to enjoy one of its emblematic characters.

With a photograph in which “Nacho” appears, the name of Nacional’s mascot, the account of EA Sports officialized the arrival of this character in the video game, so fans of the purslane club will continue to feel identified with their team in the FIFA 23which has the rights of some teams in the FPC.