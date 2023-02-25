Home News The Women’s World Cup trophy will be in Cali
News

by admin
With the intention of reaching more audiences and generating interest in the Women’s World Cup that will be played this year in Australia and New Zealand, FIFA decided to make a tour of the maximum banner through the 32 nations that participated in the tournament.

This is the longest World Cup in history for this category, so this strategy seeks to entertain the spectators and fans with the trophy tour that will begin this month and end before the tournament. To Colombia, the banner It will arrive on April 3. Cali was the city chosen to receive said award.

“The tour organizers will take the emblematic trophy through the 32 countries participating in the tournament — more than ever — and will encourage people of all ages to celebrate the unstoppable rise of women’s soccer,” the Colombian Federation of Soccer said in a statement. Soccer.

Official! Linda Caicedo is the new reinforcement of the female Real Madrid

The capital of Valle del Cauca, has always supported the Colombian Women’s Senior Team and in recent months it hosted the preparation games for the women’s “yellow”, also served as the venue for the Women’s Copa América, a contest that qualified for “the tricolor” to the maximum orbital rendezvous.

