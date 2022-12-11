Twelve months with Friuli Venezia Giulia at one’s side, close to one’s heart and demonstrating how the grass on the other side is not always greener than that of one’s own garden. Twelve months with the best images of our territory, in other words, sublimated in “The beauty we have in the Region”, i.e. the 2023 calendar created by Messaggero Veneto in collaboration with PromoTurismoFvg which you will find free on newsstands with our newspaper on Wednesday 14 December .

A photographic excursus which, also chromatically declined with red changing to blue with the passing of the seasons, plastically demonstrates how our little compendium of the universe, quoting Ippolito Nievo who as a Paduan fell in love with this extraordinary strip of the Northeast nestled between the Alps and the Adriatic, has very little to envy from the rest of the Peninsula except – perhaps – the ability to know how to have one’s worth recognized.

It is a glimpse into beauty that opens in January with an extraordinary snapshot of the snow-capped Zoncolan and which, with the whitewashed pines and a light gray spot from the northern clouds, gives an almost dreamlike feeling of peace. February, on the other hand, is the month dedicated to another marvel of creation: the Fusine lakes immortalized over the course of a clear day and in which the almost cobalt blue of the water plays and moves in contrast with the green of the trees that touch the shore .

In March, therefore, it’s the turn of the masterpiece of the Serenissima called Palmanova, a UNESCO heritage site by historical and architectural right. April, on the other hand, is the month of the capital of Friuli. Of Udine and a clear photograph of piazza Libertà, the most beautiful example of Venetian style on the mainland, dominated by the loggia of San Giovanni and the clock tower in the background as well as the castle on which the white flag flies proudly and black of the city. The approach of summer, then, passes through Pordenone and the thirteenth century town hall decorated with the tricolor on one of the days of national holidays.

The calendar plunges into the middle of the year with Gorizia and its castle which has dominated the city for over a millennium and controls the entire Isonzo area, while the two central months of summer are dedicated – it goes without saying – to the main seaside resorts of Friuli Venezia Giulia. In fact, in July we find an aerial view of Grado with its double lagoon and the labyrinth of checkerboard streets that give the Golden Island an ancient elegance, from the Hapsburg rite. August, on the other hand, is designed to show Lignano from above, its kilometers of sandy shore, equipped beaches and Terrazza a mare. And if in September the iconography chooses the vineyards of Spessa di Cividale, the symbolic image of October are the thousands of boats of the Barcolana in Trieste. Finally, in the final two months of the year, the Roman colonnades of Aquileia find space and, in December, the last jewel, in chronological order, of the regional crown stands out: the Sappada crown returned to Friuli after decades of struggles and portrayed in the stillness of the first winter snow.

«We are proud of this calendar – commented the Councilor for Tourism Sergio Bini – which demonstrates, once again, how PromoTurismoFvg has decidedly changed gears, also from an image and marketing point of view. We have at our disposal a territory full of excellences that only need to know how to sell themselves better. As an entrepreneur, I have tried to make this need understood and I believe that, despite all the current difficulties in the tourism sector, I would say that we are reaping the fruits of the efforts made as demonstrated, for example, by the extraordinary result of the pre-sale of ski passes».