Durante l’Ice Motorsport Show The Woolmark Company e Goodwool unveiled the world‘s first custom made car cover made from merino wool with pure new wool certified inner layers. The product is fully customizable and perfectly adaptable to any shape thanks to the 3D modeling capable of reproducing any design with millimeter precision.

Thanks to its prestige, the Merino wool car cover is required by the most renowned car manufacturers such as Maserati, Pagani, Bugatti-Rimac, Jaguar Classic, Alfa Romeo, Aston Martin e Hennessey and is also used in the racing sector by the team Nissan of Formula E, which, continuing its collaboration with The Woolmark Company, has chosen to protect all its electric racing cars with Merino wool covers.

The partnership celebrates the natural qualities of merino wool and its infinite applications: “Goodwool was born 4 years ago with the very intention of using wool in a sector other than clothing but the automotive sector. The historic car market is growing, as is the storage problem. Thanks to merino wool we are able to keep the car in an ideal climatic environment to avoid mold and rust. In addition, wool is a fireproof fiber and therefore the car can also be covered when it is hot, unlike the more common polyester sheets”, the founder of the brand explains to Pambianconews Giovanni Germanetti.
Goodwool’s main markets are Saudi Arabia, Italy and the United States.

