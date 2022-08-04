BELLUNO. This time it was not easy, not even for journalists, who make communication their job. Because there was too much emotion, too much pain for the death of the director of Il Messaggero Veneto and Il Piccolo Omar Monestier.

But colleagues did not shirk. In front of the coffin, in an absorbed church, the co-director of Messaggero Veneto Paolo Mosanghini was the first to speak, with a letter addressed to Sara, his wife, and to his children Benedetta, Tommaso, Giulio and Giovanni, highlighting what was become an increasingly solid relationship. «I am talking about Omar with you – Mosanghini said to his family -, his large family that he loved so much because his role as head of the family that keeps everyone under control kept him also with us. When we were arguing, and spending many hours with him it happened, he silenced me: “you are like a fifth child, do as I tell you, do it this way”.

Lessons called them. Of life, of journalism. Of capacity, she told me, she chose him. She protected you from his busy life, she constantly carried you into his thoughts and into his heart. Our team of the Messaggero Veneto is astonished, deeply saddened, moved, incredulous, speechless. With you, Omar, he had learned not to be afraid of challenges.

You leave us united and professionally strong because this was your temper and it has become the temper of the Messenger to whom you wanted to belong with your heart right away, ten years ago. Curious to know its history and anecdotes, immersing yourself in the life of our people. Because a journalist – you told me – has to live in the place he tells about, he has to mix with the people, he has to be in the midst of everyone, from the ruling class to the readers who write to us every day.

Two years ago you added the Piccolo family to the Il Messaggero family, multiplying the dedication for your newspapers, committing yourself to getting to know another dimension of Friuli Venezia Giulia, spending yourself with all your might to amalgamate two newspapers and make them become another single family with many children. You taught us so much, everything; you set us off towards new horizons. And when we were lame, encourage yourself: let’s go forward, always forward. Let’s go on yes.

And with these thoughts, we will move forward with the rigor, competence and energy that you have given us. I promise you, on behalf of everyone. Omar, it was a privilege to meet you and travel together. Thank you, I love you”.

So it was Fabrizio Brancoli, the director of the Venetian newspapers of the Gedi group, who spoke. “There is a wrong that we must not do you-he told-. We cannot fail to learn some precise things from you, from your way of being, of living. I try to list them. Always smile. He shows his chest in front of the enemy. He looks ahead. Recognize the fundamental importance of buttonholes in a suit. Buttonholes are important. Eat well. If you can, learn how to make bread at home and give it away to friends from time to time. Bread is important, bread is a symbol. Take care of you. Don’t be afraid to change. The provocation is fine, the non-conformism is fine but, really, there is no need to wear too colored socks. Argue, but make peace. Consider every territory that you love and that you are interested in knowing as your own.

Encourage those who work with you and for you. Come on, come on, come on, wake up. Hit mistakes but forgive people. Always consider being a sheep herder in the Shetland Islands or producing oil in Tuscany. Stand up for your colleagues. Buy elegant shoes. Write in good Italian. Be open but protect your inner sphere. Distribute wrongs and reasons, rewards and punishments.

Always be grateful to your teachers and in any case to those who teach you something. Don’t say “we can’t do it”. Never. Behind every person there is an abyss, keep this in mind before judging. Eat some fruit in the middle of the afternoon. For example an apple. You suffer as well; but then you react. You are not infallible. Know how to apologize. Love what you do, love experiences, love people. Beats. All time. If we don’t learn at least some of these things, if we can’t live well now that you go away, we will betray you. We don’t have to. Today we cry, but then that’s enough. Hi my friend”.

