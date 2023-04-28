The words of Natalia Reyes at the Colombian Conference to support national cinema

“My intention from the academy and as another of the Colombians who are interested in art and the audiovisual as a form of social transformation, memory and personal and artistic development,” she stated.

Likewise, the 35-year-old actress recalled her process with this world of art that she entered when she was only nine years old: “I had the great fortune of discovering art from a very young age, doing plays, touring and I feel very lucky because many spend a significant part of their lives trying to find out.”

However, Reyes admitted that although he knew what he wanted to do, the process to do it was not so easy because at that time there were not so many academic and training options:

“I was facing the diatribe of the university… and I realized that there was no possibility of studying dramatic art in a university, there were workshops and courses but no university… at the end when I graduated and had saved all the money I had as a actress, I took my savings and went to New York and trained for two years and this made me question myself that although I wanted to train, build and work in my country, I did not have the option of doing it, something that is different today,” she said. explaining that precisely for this reason he seeks to open new spaces so that those who wish to follow this path have more opportunities:

“In Colombia we have a great position in the quality of cinema worldwide. I feel very proud to be Colombian and representative of the Colombian audiovisual sector, but also to be in a country that has done things very well, a process that has been possible thanks to the Cinema Law that has changed the cinematographic scene, transforming the scene culture that has delivered incredible results”.

According to Reyes, in 2003 when this law was created in Colombia, between three or four films were produced, while in 2022 57 were released, a historical figure that broke all records, demonstrating that beyond being a number it reflected the great impact that cinema has on the national economy.

Natalia Reyes talks about the challenges for Colombian cinema

Finally, the actress explained that although there are significant advances in the audiovisual and film industry in Colombia, the pandemic also caused great havoc, being one of the sectors hardest hit, so right now it is necessary to win back viewers to consume Colombian cinema. .

“Although we have expanded this offer, Colombians still do not go to see local cinema. Before the pandemic, that is, 2019 was the year in which the most people in Colombia went to the movies, there were 73 million Colombians, a figure that plummeted since in 2022 at a level of 42 million. For what the cinema still needs to recover, we have to win back the public and stop seeing culture as an accessory because thanks to it in times of covid-19 we managed to survive ”.

“My invitation is to make you feel very proud of this program, of the Film Law that must be defended because it is giving the country not only investment and international visibility but also training and a global opening. Culture is memory, it is our DNA, ”concluded the renowned actress in her speech at the Colombian Conference 2023, an event that was covered by KienyKe.com as official media.