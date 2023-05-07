Home » The words of thanks from the new Minister of Transportation, William Camargo
The words of thanks from the new Minister of Transportation, William Camargo

The words of thanks from the new Minister of Transportation, William Camargo

One of the many characters who entered the ministerial cabinet of Gustavo Petro was William Camargowho arrived to replace what could be the new Colombian ambassador to Sweden, Guillermo Reyes, who had to solve various situations that occurred on the country’s roads.

Despite the fact that it had been announced several days ago, the new Minister of Transport had not had the opportunity to comment on his impressions regarding what will be his new stage in one of the ministries that will give much to talk about, due to the constant complications in mobility that some parts of the country present.

However, William Camargo He is aware that his arrival in this position is a great joy for him and he has received a lot of support from those closest to him, as well as some Colombians who recognize his efforts in other positions he has held in the country.

“I thank those in this network who greeted and celebrated my appointment as Minister of Transportation. My commitment to a task for which without realizing it, since I was little, life was preparing me and today it calls me to do it. Sustainable mobility premise in the Government of change”, wrote Camargo, along with a photo of him.

