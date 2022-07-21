The Work Committee of the Municipal Party Committee organized the spiritual learning and publicity activity of the 15th Provincial Party Congress



On the afternoon of July 15th, the spiritual study and publicity activity of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics into the organs and the 15th provincial party congress, hosted by the Work Committee of the Municipal Party Committee, was held in the Municipal Archives. The event invited Shi Xiaosong, a member of the municipal party committee’s publicity group, secretary of the party group and director of the Municipal Ecological Environment Bureau, to give a special presentation. More than 100 people, including heads of grass-roots party organizations in municipal organs and representatives of the “Hecheng Chaoyang” youth theory propaganda group, listened to the lecture.

In the publicity activities, Shi Xiaosong closely followed the theme of in-depth study and implementation of the spirit of the 15th Provincial Party Congress, and systematically explained the province’s first The core essence of the spirit of the 15th Party Congress. It is emphasized that we must deeply grasp the important principle of “making green the most attractive color of Zhejiang’s development”, centering on the goals and requirements of “promoting the modernization of harmonious coexistence between man and nature at a high level, and creating a highland of ecological civilization” and “focusing on promoting the construction of ecological civilization.” “The main task is to take green and low carbon as the goal, environmental quality as the core, digital reform as the lead, public participation as the carrier, seven problem lists as the starting point, team building as the guarantee, gratitude and progress, hard work and striving for the first. , Carry forward the past and forge ahead, move forward bravely, and take practical actions to welcome the victory of the Party’s 20th National Congress.

The purpose of holding this activity is to deepen, explain and liven the spirit of the 15th Provincial Party Congress, and continue to set off a wave of learning and publicity in the city, so that the spirit of the party congress “flyed into the homes of ordinary people”.