Bologna – A new infrastructure, with two arches, 134 meters long overall. An investment worth 17 million euros (between national and EU funds, assigned and managed by the Region), which will also include resectioning works of the Po di Volano and the adaptation of the Final di Rero bend.

“Finally, let’s go. With this construction site, the strategy for the Ferrara waterway takes a new, important step forward, particularly awaited because it is intended to definitively resolve the critical issues associated with the existing building – they comment Irene Priolovice president with responsibility for soil defense and civil protection, e Andrew Corsini, Councilor for Infrastructures-. In the last three years, three new bridges have been built, on average one a year, and now the fourth is about to be launched, which will once again connect the inhabited center to the Ferrara area in complete safety. The partial modification of the transitability of the roads will be necessary to start the planned interventions, which will unquestionably be of great benefit to the whole community. All of this – conclude the vice president and councilor – demonstrates the great commitment of the Region in making concrete a vision of the territory in which water is the element of union between the Ferrara plain and the sea”.

To complete the picture of the interventions foreseen at Final di Rero, in addition to the new bridge which will replace the current one, there will be the adaptation of the river section, the recovery of waste materials to create embankment elevations, the creation of an island of about thirty thousand square meters between the original bend of the Po di Volano and the new navigable stretch, and the recovery of the temporary bridge which will become pedestrian.

Recently the Regional Council approved the resolution that allocates 55 million and 280 thousand euros for the three-year period 2023-2025, thanks to the agreement signed at the end of 2022 between the Region and Cassa Depositi e Prestiti. These are resources that will make it possible to implement the three-year program of works for the redevelopment of the waterway, with the adaptation to river traffic for the transit of vessels of up to 2,000 tonnage, between the navigation basin of Pontelagoscuro and the access by the sea in Porto Garibaldi.

Clare Vergano