Newspaper, Beijing, November 22 (Reporter Qiu Chaoyi) On the morning of the 22nd, the working group of the emergency management department rushed to Anyang, Henan Province to guide the handling of the “11.21” particularly serious fire accident.

After the working group arrived in Anyang, they immediately rushed to the site of the accident, inspected the scene of the accident in detail, and learned about the progress of rescue and disposal. Subsequently, a special meeting was held to convey and implement the spirit of the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping and the instructions of the leaders of the State Council, listen to the report on the emergency response work of Henan Province and Anyang City, and study and deploy the next step of accident response work.

The working group of the Ministry of Emergency Management pointed out that on the basis of doing a good job in fire fighting and rescue and personnel search and rescue, we should do our best to do a good job in the follow-up work of the accident. We must do our best to deal with the aftermath, and organize working groups to patiently and meticulously deal with the aftermath such as comfort and assistance, medical treatment, and psychological counseling. To prevent secondary accidents and disasters. It is necessary to release information in a timely and accurate manner and actively respond to social concerns. It is necessary to earnestly carry out accident investigation, find out the cause of the accident as soon as possible, and strictly pursue accountability in accordance with laws and regulations.

The working group of the Ministry of Emergency Management emphasized that the fire accident revealed that there are still many outstanding problems and weak links in local production safety, especially fire safety work. Responsibility measures for production safety, rapid fire safety rectification of factories, warehouses, logistics warehousing, high-rise buildings, large-scale complexes, and catering establishments; comprehensive investigation of potential safety hazards in key industries such as hazardous chemicals, mining, transportation, and construction, and strengthening of special areas such as electric welding Work type management, resolutely curb major accidents, and earnestly safeguard the safety of people’s lives and property.

At about 16:00 on November 21, a fire broke out in the factory of Kaixinda Trading Co., Ltd. in Anyang City, Henan Province, killing 38 people and injuring 2 others. As of 10 am on the 22nd, the fire search and rescue work has basically ended, and the aftermath of the accident and the investigation and disposal work are being carried out.

