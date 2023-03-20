news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TRENTO, MARCH 20 – Work has begun in view of the reopening of the Calliano train station in Trentino. The infrastructure – informs the Province – will serve to enhance sustainable mobility in a part of the territory.



The intervention is co-financed by the Province and Rfi for a value of 4.5 million euros (2.81 million expenditure commitment by the provincial administration).



“In a world where services are closed, a railway station is reopening here. This alone is enough to explain the importance of this work. After more than thirty years, since the closure in 1991, hopefully in December we should enter in the reopening phase. A nice message for this area that is being repopulated: Calliano is a municipality in strong growth, but it is part of a larger area that will benefit from this investment in sustainable mobility”, said the president of the Province autonomous of Trento, Maurizio Fugatti.



The investment concerns a user base of 12,000 people. 2,000 passengers a day are expected who will gravitate to the stop on the regional train network (which has 80 trips a day on the Brenner line), for a total of 650,000 users a year.



The station will have a new crossing underpass, canopies to cover the underpass exits and two 200-metre sidewalks with a height suitable for European standards. The arrangement of the external areas with spaces for bicycles and sustainable mobility is also planned in the second phase. (HANDLE).

