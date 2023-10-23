The works of primary school students are on display at Casa Niccolini

CASA NICCOLINI LIBRARY – From Saturday 21 October to Sunday 19 November 2023 in via Romiti 13

Is titled “The look that creates” the educational project proposed as part of the event Open Monuments 2023 to the youngest pupils of Ferrara’s primary schools, to invent characters and narratives, starting from the city’s monuments. The works produced by the second and third classes of primary schools, created starting from images of the monuments, will be exhibited at the Casa Niccolini municipal library for children (in via Romiti 13) from 21 October until 19 November 2023.

The exposure is a free entry during the library’s opening hours to the public: Tuesday and Thursday from 3pm to 7pm; Wednesday and Saturday from 9am to 1pm.

For information: 0532 418231 – info.niccolini@comune.fe.it

THE SHEET by the organizers

In order for children to ‘appropriate’ monuments and works of art, it is important to help them stop and observe, to ‘steal with their eyes’ those precious details that can serve as a starting point for narration and guide them to knowledge of the monument and the historical truth , starting first and foremost from their senses and their imaginative ability.

They participated in the educational project, coordinated by Silvia Meneghinischool pupils and teachers:

•C. Govoni Comprehensive Institute – Primary A. Volta/Doro II A.

•A. Costa Comprehensive Institute – A. Costa II A Primary – A. Manzoni II A, III A Primary – GB Guarini Class III Primary.

•Istituto Comprensivo F. De Pisis – Primaria G. Matteotti II A, IIIA, III B, III C

• D. Alighieri Comprehensive Institute – G. Bombonati Primary School III A, III B, III C.

•C. Tura Comprehensive Institute – Primary Village INA III B.

•Participated in the CNGEI Lay Scout Ferrara Branco Piccolo Popolo educational project.

Open Monuments is organized by Ferrara Off, in collaboration with the Ferrara Arte Foundation and the Municipality of Ferrara, with the coordination of Imago Mundi OdV and the support of: Emilia Romagna Region, Senate of the Republic, Chamber of Deputies, Ministry of Education and Merit , Ministry of Culture and Province of Ferrara.

For further information you can contact the infopoint in Piazza Trento Trieste or by calling +39.327.7537900

For more information and all the locations of the 2023 edition you can visit the website: www.ferraraoff.it

