The district administration is advancing satisfactorily through the Santa Marta Strategic Public Transportation System, the development of road infrastructure improvement works in the city.

One of the actions has to do with the construction of three new sections of Calle 30, which began on January 23.

Likewise, the road implementation that includes the phase from Avenida Campo Serrano to Carrera 9, from Carrera 13 to 13b and from 13b to 17A, this has been developed efficiently and satisfactorily, taking into account , carrying out the excavation process on the north road and installation of the aqueduct, sanitary sewer and storm sewer pipes, mentioning that it was non-existent in this sector.

They continue to monitor the road project that is being developed on Avenida Campo Serrano.

On the other hand, after removing the material and adapting the land with an extension of approximately 15,000 square meters, the construction of the Transfer terminal and Patio, Taller Mamatoco, is already enabled with the installation of the mooring beams to cast from the administrative and maintenance buildings, the parking lot and the entrance road.



The manager of the Strategic Public Transportation System of Santa Marta, Diego López Ortega, together with the mayoress, has been in charge of the entire process.

Having said the above, the installation of reinforcing steel is also being carried out, in the reserve tank for potable water and against fire. These road projects aim to improve the road infrastructure of the capital of Magdalena.