The world after Pentecost – breaking latest news

P. MILKO RENE TOWERS ORDONES

The memory of those years in which youth embraced the euphoria and the novelty of what was coming comes to my mind. The step towards the definition of a human, vocational and service identity in the world, led me to walk the long corridors of the “San José” Major Seminary located in the middle of Avenida América and La Gasca, in Quito, and to stay, forever, full of love for Jesus, Mary, the Church. Saint Ignatius of Loyola wrote his Spiritual Exercises to remind us that our mission, here and now, is “to love and serve in everything.” In this way we wanted to change the world, according to our desire and feeling. It was wonderful, decisive, influential, to make Jesus present.

After many moons, we are still standing with the same fervor, loaded with experience and maturity, illuminating the dark nights of so many brothers, building a sandcastle on each person’s beach. The illusion will never die. In the stages of our life we ​​have witnessed the fall of the Tower of Babel and the strengthening of a Christian, missionary community, at Pentecost. The symbology, which has been born since that day, acquires the category of an eternal sign, the path of salvation. The tongues of fire, the language of universal love, the strong wind, the commitment to a Christified world, acquire the category of sign to paint in hope the great truth of the advent of a new time in which testimony is scarce. However, it is, without more, our reason for being full of faith. As of the COVID-19 pandemic, life changed its face, those who shared something essential died: the mercy shown to the Father. That he defines it. In this peaceful environment, Jesus wants us to lay down our lives and much more. Pope Francis advocates for a happy world. I propose that we pray a lot so that peace and good sense reign. It seems right to me that we do everything possible to tear down walls and ideologies. Pentecost, in the womb of this new year, permeates the perfume with the smell of freedom. What could we expect today from those who have camouflaged their shame in the most cruel way? The strength of the Church was more evident as a result of the universality of the faith proclaimed in the Pentecost of which Saint Luke speaks in the book of the Acts of the Apostles. I still remember the richness of the X Plenary Assembly of the Catholic Biblical Federation, in its cultural and spiritual diversity. I assume that the Church, founded on the rock of the Apostles, once again opened its doors and windows to let in new air. The creation accounts magnify every act in which God speaks and demonstrates his closeness to the being who is his image and likeness. Pope Francis invites us to invoke the Holy Spirit in an atmosphere of prayer for the grace to accept his unity because it is a look that embraces and loves. As men and women of the Church we are invited to clothe ourselves with a fraternal spirit. Let’s spread the news of who delivered his spirit so that we value the gift of peace.