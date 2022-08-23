Original title: The World Agricultural Science and Technology Innovation Forum will be held in Beijing in mid-September, focusing on food security and future agriculture

Beijing News (Reporter Cao Jingrui) On August 23, the press conference of the 2022 World Agricultural Science and Technology Innovation Forum was held in the Beijing Press Conference Hall. The Beijing News reporter learned from the press conference that the 2022 World Agricultural Science and Technology Innovation Forum co-sponsored by the Beijing Municipal People’s Government, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, and China Agricultural University will be held at the Jinhai Lake International Exhibition in Pinggu District, Beijing from September 24 to 25. Held by the center, the forum will invite the 100 most influential scientists, 100 educators and 100 entrepreneurs in the field of global agricultural science and technology innovation to discuss the most cutting-edge issues in the field of agricultural science and technology innovation, share the latest achievements of agricultural science and technology innovation, and promote agricultural science and technology innovation. Global agricultural science and technology, policy and model innovation, promote industry-university-research cooperation and achievement transformation, and cultivate new momentum for economic development.

At present, global food security and food health are also affected by multiple risk factors, and the agri-food system urgently needs to transform into a nutritious and healthy, green and low-carbon, high-quality and efficient, resilient and inclusive direction. It is necessary to jointly explore ways and methods to solve important global problems through strengthening scientific and technological innovation and open cooperation. Chen Bei, deputy secretary-general of the Beijing Municipal People’s Government, said that in the process of promoting the construction of an international scientific and technological innovation center, the Beijing Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government attach great importance to agricultural scientific and technological innovation. From 2020, it will vigorously promote the construction of agricultural Zhongguancun and build a platform that leads the development of national agricultural science and technology. . In October 2021, the Cooperation Framework Agreement on Jointly Building China (Pinggu) Agricultural “Zhongguancun” by the Beijing Municipal People’s Government of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs was officially signed. In the first half of this year, the municipal government issued the Ten Measures for Beijing to Accelerate the Construction of Agricultural Zhongguancun. Recently, the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee reviewed and approved the Action Plan for the Promotion of Agricultural Zhongguancun in Beijing (2022-2026). The construction of agricultural Zhongguancun has entered the fast lane. .

In this context, in order to fully implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on “three rural” work and the spirit of his important speech to Beijing, promote world agricultural science and technology exchanges and cooperation, better link global wisdom, aggregate agricultural science and technology forces, and help Beijing’s international scientific and technological innovation Center construction and my country’s agricultural science and technology self-reliance and innovation system construction, the 2022 World Agricultural Science and Technology Innovation Forum co-sponsored by the Beijing Municipal People’s Government, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, and China Agricultural University will be held from September 24th to 25th at Jinhai Lake International, Pinggu District, Beijing. Held at the convention center.

This forum will be positioned to create a world-class agricultural innovation event, with the vision of “innovative agriculture, sharing the future”, and adopt the “online + offline” mode of holding, mainly including the opening ceremony, 1 main forum, 9 points The forum and the employment and entrepreneurship competition have four parts. The opening ceremony will invite the main leaders of the organizers and internationally renowned experts and scholars to give speeches and release the agricultural Zhongguancun brand. With the theme of “Food Security and Future Agriculture”, the main forum held keynote speeches and summit dialogues on how to face food security and future agricultural development in the increasingly severe world changes. 9 sub-forums include Smart Agriculture Innovation and Development Forum, Future Food and Nutritional Health Forum, Food Security and Agriculture Green Development Forum, World Farmers and Farmers Forum, Modern Biological Breeding Forum, Modern Animal Husbandry Development Forum, and Carbon Neutrality in Agri-Food Industry Forum, “One Belt One Road” China-Europe International Academic Forum on Science and Technology Development and the 2nd International Forum on Food Nutrition, Health and Flavor Innovation, Agricultural Zhongguancun Forum on the Rule of Law, etc. Each sub-forum is led by 1-2 domestic academicians or well-known experts in related fields. Team participation. One competition is the Agricultural Zhongguancun Industrial Development Summit and the finals of the 7th “Zhengda Cup” College Student Employment and Entrepreneurship Contest, which provides a stage for young students at home and abroad to demonstrate their innovation and entrepreneurship capabilities.

