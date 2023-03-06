Home News The World Bank announces the temporary cessation of work with Tunisia
The World Bank announces the temporary cessation of work with Tunisia

The World Bank announces the temporary cessation of work with Tunisia

World Bank President David Malpass told staff in a memo seen by Reuters that the bank had suspended its work with Tunisia after the country’s president’s comments about migrants from sub-Saharan Africa sparked harassment and racially motivated violence.

In the memo, which was sent late Sunday, Malpass said the bank had temporarily suspended its Partnership Framework with Tunisia and postponed its March 21 board meeting to review a new strategic engagement with the country until further notice.

He said that the World Bank considers the steps announced by the Tunisian government to protect and support migrants and refugees as a positive step and will monitor their impact.

