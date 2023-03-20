Arne Hoel l World Bank 2012

Promote an environment conducive to quality learning by all, for all and at all levels

WASHINGTON, USA, March 20, 2023/African Media Agency(AMA)/The World Bank has approved additional financing of $250 million for the Morocco Education Support Program, on top of the initial program of $500 million approved in 2019. This funding is intended to support the Government of Morocco in the implementation of an ambitious program of education reforms. The program includes the expansion of quality early childhood education services, support for primary and secondary teaching practices, management capacity building, and accountability for better learning outcomes. ‘learning.

Since its creation in 2019, the Education Support Program has contributed to improving the quality of early childhood education, building the capacities of teaching staff, as well as management capacities and governance, in particular at the regional level. This additional funding aims to achieve more ambitious results for the sector, while enabling education accessibility and resilience more comprehensively and effectively in the post-COVID-19 era.

“This additional funding supports the operationalization of the New Development Model (NMD), in particular the strategic roadmap for education reform led by the Ministry of National Education, Preschool and Sports. This roadmap uses a tripartite approach that includes students, teachers and schools to implement reforms that have a tangible impact on the learning environment, governance and ultimately on learning outcomes” , said Jesko Hentschel, Country Director for Maghreb and Malta at the World Bank.

The additional funding will make it possible to achieve more ambitious objectives in terms of the evaluation of learning, for better results. “This program will benefit 100,000 children enrolled in pre-school units which will be awarded a quality label and will develop the professional qualifications of teachers using innovative pedagogical approaches. For example, 10,000 educators will follow an initial pre-school training program, another 10,000 continuing pre-school training, and 12,000 new students will be enrolled in 1time year of the Specialized Cycle License in Education (CLE) program for a duration of three years for the academic year 2023‑2024,” added Louise Mengue Mvono, Senior Education Specialist and Program Co-Lead at the World Bank.

The additional funding also introduces a financing of investment projects (IPF) program, providing technical support to the Ministry of National Education, Preschool and Sports to implement key reforms leading to better education outcomes.

“The strategic framework of the program is based on building human capital and supporting sector decentralization for clear accountability on results and service delivery,” said Abel Bove, Senior Public Sector Specialist and Program Co-Lead at the World Bank.

Among the reforms supported by the program is the contribution to efforts to mitigate and adapt to climate change. In this regard, the program will promote a change in mentality, encourage behavior change, develop the skills necessary for the transition to a green economy, and ultimately contribute to the resilience of populations in the face of shocks.

“Globally, the program aligns with the strategic objectives of the World Bank in helping to address learning poverty through different angles, while supporting the resilience and governance of the education system,” said Kaliope Azzi-Huck, Senior Operations Manager and Co-Program Manager at the World Bank.

