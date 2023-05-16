Home » The world celebrates the International Day of Living Together in Peace – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click
by admin
The international community celebrates this Tuesday, May 16, 2023, the International Day of Living Together in Peace (JIVEP).

This day is a means of regularly mobilizing the efforts of the international community in favor of peace, tolerance, inclusion, understanding and solidarity and an opportunity for all to express the deep desire to live and to act together, united in difference and diversity, with a view to building a viable world based on peace, solidarity and harmony.

Living together in peace means accepting differences, listening, showing esteem, respect and gratitude towards others and living in a spirit of peace and harmony.

On December 8, 2017, the United Nations General Assembly adopted resolution 72/130 proclaiming May 16 as the International Day of Living Together in Peace.

Member States are thus called upon to continue to work for reconciliation in order to contribute to peace and sustainable development, in particular by working with communities, religious leaders and other stakeholders, by taking reconciliation measures and solidarity and by inciting human beings to forgiveness and compassion.

Rachel Doubidji

