The world changed by women

The world changed by women

For many years, women who emigrate have no longer limited themselves to doing care jobs but also occupy traditionally male spaces, for example in the field of technology. A phenomenon studied for years by Parvati Raghuram, of the Open University, in the United Kingdom, who will talk about it in Ferrara on September 30th together with Marta Capesciotti of the Giacomo Brodolini foundation.

The meeting is part of a series curated by the editorial staff of ingenere.it, which analyzes the role of women in the renewal of the societies in which they live. For example, through feminist urbanism, which has become a tool for thinking and designing cities. Argentine architect Zaida Muxí Martínez and Barbara Leda Kenny of ingenere.it will discuss how to transform the spaces we live in.

The American philosopher Joan C. Tronto and the sociologist Sabrina Marchetti will talk about “good care”: is it really a challenge only for women? Finally, the ecological transition: Valeria Manieri, of Le contemporanee, and Barbara De Micheli, of ingenere.it, will shed light on the link between the green transition and a new regenerative and inclusive economy. At the opening of each meeting there will be a monologue written and interpreted by Paola Michelini.

