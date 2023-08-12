The World Cup dream ends for Colombia but with its head held high

The Colombian women’s soccer team lost today 2-1 against its England counterpart, thus ending its role in the 2023 FIFA World Cup Australia and New Zealand. However, beyond the sadness, the country thanks the “super powerful» their decent role being the only South American team to reach these instances.

The national team fell in the Quarterfinals against the European champions in a match that the national team began winning with a great goal from Leicy Santos, who scored the only Colombian goal 44 minutes into the first stage. The match was played at the Australia Stadium in Sydney.

Colombia formed with:

Catalina Pérez (Natalia Giraldo 66′); Carolina Arias (Ana María Guzmán 10´), Jorelyn Carabalí, Daniela Arias, Manuela Vanegas; Lorena Bedoya, Diana Ospina (Ivonne Chacón 77′); Linda Caicedo, Leicy Santos, Catalina Usme (C); Mayra Ramirez. with RSF

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

