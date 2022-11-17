PORDENONE. There will be no Azzurri, but Italian, or rather Friulian, ingenuity will still be the protagonist at the World Cup in Qatar, which is now upon us. Sunday 20 November the official start to the top football competition, with the inaugural match between Qatar and Ecuador which will be hosted in the Al-Bayt Stadium, built in a joint venture by a pool of companies including Cimolai Spa from Pordenone, which built and assembled the upper tiers, the membranes and the entire steel roof, including the mobile roof.

Despite the failure of Roberto Mancini’s national team to qualify, Italy will therefore be present at the world championship competition with the know-how and creativity of the engineering work designed and built by Cimolai Spa.

The Al Bayt stadium is located in the city of Al-Khor, about 60 kilometers north of Doha, and its name derives from “bayt al sha’ar”, or the residences historically used by nomadic peoples in Qatar and in the Gulf region . This “tent” will become the largest in the world, given that the plant covers an area of ​​about 1.4 square kilometers, 320 meters long, 280 meters wide and 73 meters high, and can hold up to 65,000 seats.



Dominating the entire project, in terms of dimensions and engineering sophistication, is the mobile roof created by Cimolai Spa, characterized by a roof 100 meters wide, 160 meters long and weighing 25 thousand tons, which extends from one side to the other of the playground. The mega roof takes about 20 minutes to open and close in two halves towards the center of the field through sophisticated mechanisms, and it can also be moved completely towards the north, to favor greater penetration of the sun and allow the illumination of the turf.

To build the entire structure, Cimolai used over 30,000 tons of steel, manufacturing pipes with variable diameters up to 813 mm, in the factories of San Giorgio di Nogaro, Monfalcone, Polcenigo and Roveredo in Piano. The pipes and other components were transported to Qatar by sea, starting from the ports of Monfalcone and San Giorgio di Nogaro.

In the five years of work in Qatar, starting from 2016, Cimolai Spa has involved 450 people, including engineers, supervisors and specialized technicians, employed in the various phases of transformation, assembly and completion of the work (trial tests, inspections, etc. ). A project, therefore, with significant levels of complexity, especially in the lifting operations of the 72 main trusses of the roof, hoisted simultaneously with three cranes with a capacity of 600 to 750 tons, while for the mobile roof it was necessary to use a 1250 ton crane.

The Al Bayt stadium represents only the latest example of large football sports facilities built by Cimolai Spa, among these: the Athens Olympic Stadium for the 2004 Olympics, the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg for the 2009 World Cup in South Africa, the Warsaw national team in Poland for the 2012 European Championships, the VTB Arena in Moscow and the Dacia Arena (former Friuli Stadium) in Udine.