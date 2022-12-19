December 19, 2022 10:22

When the time has come to draw up a balance sheet, Qatar must ask itself a question: were the 300 billion dollars invested in the World Cup worth it? From Doha’s point of view, the answer must necessarily be positive, for several reasons.

Up until a month ago, on the eve of the tournament, this assessment was anything but obvious. Controversy raged because of the immigrant workers who died on construction sites, the shocking air conditioning of the stadiums, the prevailing homophobia and human rights abuses in this emirate close to the Muslim Brotherhood. The debate was simple: to boycott or not to boycott the event?

The start of the tournament overcame boycott ambitions, especially in France as the Blues began to win their games. But the debate has again revealed a division of the world into two camps, which we can schematically indicate as north and south.

Shared pride

The boycott, in fact, was only discussed in the north. In this case we find a rift that has also emerged with respect to the war in Ukraine. A part of the “global south” is tired of the moral lessons of the countries of the north, among other things former colonizers. I add a personal note: even when they are right!

Of course, everything that is accused of Qatar is true, but a part of the developing world, starting with the Middle East and the Maghreb, has reacted differently. First of all, these countries shared the pride of seeing one of the most popular events in the world organized by a state they feel similar to. The same sentiment has emerged in the support shown to Morocco in their outstanding run in the tournament.