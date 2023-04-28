The industrialization of the beer industry, but also the effort to increase revenues and the pressure to reduce raw material costs from foreign owners are increasingly highlighting the differences between the Czech national brewery Budějovický Budvar and other large breweries. Budvar remains one of the last large breweries on the market that adheres to traditional craft practices. For the customer, this means that wherever they buy Budweiser Budvar Original in the world, they can be sure that it was brewed exclusively in České Budějovice, from water from their own artesian wells, whole heads of Žatec hops and Moravian malt. At the same time, the brewery lets it sit for a full 90 days. The honest traditional way of brewing Budweiser Budvar connects with small craft breweries, which the Czech national brewery does not perceive as competition, but on the contrary, chooses those that interest it and brews a special beer together several times a year.

Budweiser Budvar develops and supports honest brewing

Why does Budweiser Budvar support craft brewers? “As a Czech national brewery with a long history, we feel that we have an obligation to develop and support brewing. By cooperating with small breweries, we point out how diverse the world of beer is and that beer is a noble drink that deserves respect. We are also trying to contribute to the publicity of our colleagues from craft breweries, which they undoubtedly deserve.” explains Aleš Dvořák, commercial brewer of Budějovice Budvar. “Budvar provides small breweries with its own yeast, facilities, experience, distribution and marketing support. On the contrary, it gives us a more spiritual dimension. It shows that in Budvar we are not standing aside from modern developments and by supporting beer diversity, we are spreading the glory and joy of honest beer,” adds Dvořák.

At beer festivals, you will find Budweiser Budvar among the craft breweries

Breweries most often present their beer specials at various fairs and beer festivals. Budweiser Budvar is traditionally represented at them in a joint stand with cooperating microbreweries. At the April Beer Salon, Budweiser Budvar together with Sibeeria Brewery presented an exclusive limited edition strong 8% Imperial Black Porter called Black Jack. He deservedly created a great response.

“Beer festivals represent an exceptional opportunity to taste different, often non-traditional styles of beer and to compare on the spot how different breweries coped with their brewing. Visitors are often surprised that beer can amaze with its range of diverse tastes.” explains Aleš Dvořák. Budweiser Budvar has a well-deserved place among other craft breweries with its honest lagers. Limitka with a mini-brewery is traditionally complemented by other specialties from České Budějovice – the legendary Budweiser Budvar Kroužek, hot lager Budvar 33, dark lager and Budvar Nealko.

The world‘s Budweiser Budvar and the iconic BrewDog have joined forces

Budweiser Budvar stands behind a long-standing and, above all, consistent approach to brewing traditional lagers. Their approach also led them to an unconventional collaboration with the cult and beer-loving Scottish brewery BrewDog. In Slovakia and the Czech Republic, they became the distributor of their legendary BrewDog Punk IPA. “We have a good relationship with Brewdog and we respect each other. They themselves chose us for their restaurants as a representative of honest Czech beer. On the contrary, Punk IPA is considered by experts to be the best IPA beer in the world and therefore we proudly support it. See how we are mutually enriched by cooperation instead of competition.” smiles Aleš Dvořák from Budvar.

The cooperation between Budweiser Budvar and the BrewDog brewery will please most beer drinkers. In Slovakia and the Czech Republic, they can enjoy the iconic BrewDog Punk IPA with a hint of tropical fruit in draft and bottled versions, and vice versa, in the bars that BrewDog operates in the British Isles, they can have a well-chilled draft Budweiser Budvar Original.

And what limited beers will we be able to taste next thanks to Budvar’s further cooperation with other breweries? It will be a NEIPA-type beer called Pop Up!, brewed jointly by the brewers of Budvar and the Pioneer Beer microbrewery, but also the refreshing summer fruit sour Mad Berry, which in turn arose from the collaboration with the craft brewery Mad Cat. Watch the beer festivals in the summer so you don’t miss the limits!